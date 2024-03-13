If your goal is to build muscle and strength, you may want to check out the "5×5 workout" that people are raving about on TikTok. Certified personal trainers and fitness enthusiasts alike swear by it to boost strength in a speedy fashion. Plus, what's not to love about sprucing up your fitness routine? It keeps you feeling challenged and motivated and can effectively support your fitness goals.

What is the 5×5 workout?

The 5×5 strength training routine calls for three weekly workouts that comprise five sets of five reps for each exercise. A barbell is typically the go-to source of resistance for a 5×5 workout, explains April Gatlin, senior master trainer for STRIDE Fitness.

Here's a sample 5×5 workout Gatlin put together:

Monday and Friday of each week:

Back Squats (5×5)

Bench Presses (5×5)

Bent-over Rows (5×5)

Wednesday of each week:

Back Squats (5×5)

Overhead Presses (5×5)

Deadlifts (1 set for 5 reps; keep in mind this exercise calls for just 1 set, as deadlifts can be taxing on the body and you want to avoid overtraining)

"The amount of weight lifted should increase every two weeks," explains Gatlin. "Track the weight lifted to know the percentage being added every two weeks, which will help you know how much to add as you work through the program."

People swear by the 5×5 workout to get stronger faster.

TikTok user Oba explains in a video, "This 5×5 approach is amazing. Firstly, it's simple and effective. What is it? Five sets of five reps per exercise. Secondly, it's strength-focused. It's designed to maximize strength gains. You're only doing five reps per set, so naturally, the weight you're going to be lifting is a lot heavier than if you're doing eight reps or 10 reps per set. Thirdly, this focus on compound movements such as bench press, squat, and deadlifts, and those types of movements, engage multiple muscle groups."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Another TikTok user Coach Kev stresses in a clip, "5×5 is the best method to get stronger. In my experience, I've done a 5×5, and every week, I would do one weight twice a week, five sets, five reps. Every single week, I was able to add two, four, five to each side, five pounds."

Gatlin has excellent things to say about the 5×5 workout method as well. "The benefits of the 5×5 workout program are pretty solid; you build lean muscle (more muscle = less fat, more muscle = revs the metabolism, more muscle = anti-aging, more muscle =better workout/athletic performance), which in turn leads to a better quality of life," she explains.