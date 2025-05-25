7 Air Fryer Groceries Fans Swear by for Crispy Perfection

Once upon a time, I didn’t have an air fryer, nor did I feel the need to actually get one. However, Ninja changed my mind. Several years ago, the gadget guru sent me its famous Ninja Foodi air fryer, and it honestly changed my life – in the kitchen, at least. I learned quickly that the quick-cooking method not only shaves off total cooking time but also enables you to make your favorite foods with less oil while perfecting the cooking and crisping process. You can make so many delicious foods in an air fryer, but some are better than others. Here are seven air fryer groceries that fans (including myself) swear by for crispy perfection.

Chicken Wings

Chicken wings are one of the most popular items to cook in an air fryer. While you can buy raw or frozen wings and make your own from scratch, you can also purchase ready-to-cook ones formulated for quick cooking. Perdue Air Fryer Ready Hot ‘N Spicy Crispy Chicken Wings are easy to make and delicious. Toss them in the fryer, and enjoy restaurant-quality just-crispy-enough but still juicy wings in less than 18 minutes.

Arby’s Seasoned Curly Fries

As a food writer, I regularly research the best fast-food French fries, and Arby's fries always make the cut. But here's a fun fact: You can make them at home in your air fryer, and they taste just as delicious. Fans debate whether the seasoned curly or crinkle fries are the better option. Luckily, both are available in the freezer section of your grocery store. I always keep a bag of these on hand, toss them in the air fryer, and serve them whenever we have little (or big!) guests as they pair well with everything from chicken nuggets to hamburgers on the grill.

Incredifulls Egg & Cheese Breakfast Cups

The viral Shark Tank sensation The Pizza Cupcake, founded by husband-wife duo Andrea Meggiato and Michelle Jimenez, recently rebranded as Incredifulls and expanded its product line. One of the recent additions? Egg & Cheese Breakfast Cups — flaky, golden bites filled with egg and cheese, then sprinkled with everything seasoning. The 150-calorie breakfast option is easy to make, as it can be cooked in the air fryer fast.

Trader Joe’s Spring Rolls

Trader Joe’s sells the best frozen Asian food in my opinion, tastier than most Asian restaurants – if you have an air fryer. While you can bake them in the oven or deep fry them, I have found the healthiest and most efficient way to cook the Trader Joe’s Chicken Spring Rolls and Vegetable Spring Rolls is in the air fryer. The Vegetable Bird’s Nests, a TJ version of vegetable tempura, are also delicious in the air fryer.

Kirkland Signature Chicken Chunks

Costco shoppers repeatedly rave over Kirkland Signature Chicken Chunks. The Chick-fil-A nugget dupes start with white meat chicken pieces lightly breaded and seasoned to perfection. I have found these cook best in an air fryer. They are perfect for dunking in sauce or adding to whatever pasta dish or salad you are cooking up.

TGI Fridays Mozzerella Sticks

TGI Fridays and Chili’s recently got into a social media spat over, get this, mozzarella sticks. “Somebody tell 🌶️ to stay in their lane,” TGI Fridays posted on May 15. “Y’all are not mozzarella stick people. We are. That’s it. That’s the tweet,” with the Tex-Mex chain responding: “@ us next time. Also, we honestly didn’t know you were still open! Congrats!” Anywho, if you want to make the gooey, cheesy sticks at home in the air fryer, pick up a bag of TGIF Mozzarella Sticks Frozen Snacks with Marinara Sauce. Chef’s kiss.

Trader Joe’s Hashbrowns

Another air fryer hack that most moms I am friends with swear by? Trader Joe’s Hashbrowns. These potato patties are perfect dupes for fast food versions, but are significantly healthier. Sure, you can fry them in a pan, but they are even better (and healthier) when heated up in an air fryer with just a spritz of cooking spray. Thank me later.