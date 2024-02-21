Aldi Just Rolled Out a $5 Wine Collection
Aldi is known for a few things: fast store growth, limited-time specialty products, and perhaps its greatest selling point, low prices. The German grocery chain is often celebrated for its inexpensive offerings, and now, it's helping wine lovers sip on their favorite boozy beverages at a low cost.
Last week, Aldi unveiled its new California Heritage Collection, which includes nine different wines that are all priced at $4.95 and will be available year-round.
Featuring both red and white wines, the new collection includes the following options:
- Cabernet Sauvignon
- Merlot
- Pinot Noir
- Chardonnay
- Moscato
- Pink Moscato
- Sweet Red
- Brut Sparkling
- Extra Dry Sparkling
According to Aldi, this wine collection "was created to bring famous California vineyards to Aldi shoppers without the California vineyard price tag." This lineup of what Aldi refers to as "more casual wines" expands on the grocer's globally sourced occasion wines in its Specially Selected Wine Collection. Aldi introduced these in September 2023. As noted by the grocer in a press release, most of these wines are priced under $10.
Specially Selected wines that are available year-round include Uco Valley Malbec, Alto Adige Pinot Grigio, Côtes de Provence Rosé, Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc, and Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon. These wines range in price from $7.99 to $14.99. Aldi previously said it would introduce new Specially Selected wines each season "to complement the everyday collection and offer shoppers an opportunity to try new varietals from distinct wine regions."
Aside from wine, Aldi offers other alcoholic beverages, such as beer, hard seltzer, and hard cider. The grocery chain doesn't sell liquor. Additionally, not all Aldi locations sell alcoholic beverages, as certain states and municipalities do not permit alcohol sales in grocery stores.
Aldi isn't the only grocery chain known for its low-priced wine. Trader Joe's is also praised for inexpensive options and is often associated with its Charles Shaw wine, famously nicknamed "Two Buck Chuck," which previously sold for around $2.