Aldi Shoppers Are Fawning Over a 'Pizza Cookie' That Only Costs $4

Aldi's take-and-bake pizza line, Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen, is beloved among customers, repeatedly earning a spot on the grocery chain's annual Fan Favorites list. Now, there's another Mama Cozzi product generating major excitement from Aldi shoppers—but it's not topped with sauce and cheese.

Called the "Pizza Cookie," this fully cooked, ready-to-heat cookie clocks in at nine ounces and is loaded with chocolate chunks. According to an Instagram post from Aldi fan account @theamazingaldi, this product is priced at just $3.99.

As one might predict, a cookie of this size sparked a social media frenzy, with shoppers expressing their eagerness to purchase this item. One TikTok user posted a video featuring the Pizza Cookie, giving it a score of "1000/10."

The post quickly racked up more than 5,700 comments and drew in many enthusiastic fans.

"Aldi never fails to amaze me," one TikTok user wrote.

"Okay I'm going to Aldi tomorrow," another one added.

To turn this item into a chewy, gooey treat, preheat your oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit, place the cookie (while still in its tin) on the middle rack of your oven, and heat for three minutes or until the cookie is warm. Be sure to let the dessert cool for two to three minutes before serving.

To elevate this cookie even further, consider pairing it with your favorite ice cream. Referencing the popular cookie skillet dessert sold at BJ's Brewhouse & Restaurant, one commenter wrote on TikTok, "What's a pizookie without a scoop of ice cream on top?"

Looking ahead, Aldi will also be selling two heart-shaped Mama Cozzi pizzas as part of its upcoming selection of "Aldi Finds," which will be available from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6.

These aren't the only products shoppers will want to look out for on their next Aldi trip. The grocery chain recently announced an upcoming 25% discount on "game day must-haves" ahead of the Super Bowl.

A few of these items include the Park Street Deli Fresh Guacamole, Clancy's Wavy Potato Chips, and three varieties of the fan-favorite Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Take and Bake Deli Pizza. The deals will be available from Jan. 31 to Feb. 13.