The 15 Best Aldi Products You Can Find in February

After a January that almost seemed like it would never end, February has finally arrived! And if you shop at Aldi, that means that you're about to see a plethora of exciting new items hitting shelves.

Each month, the discount retailer curates a selection of special, limited-time items it has fittingly dubbed "Aldi Finds." These items—some of which are found in Aldi's famous "Aisle of Shame"—typically range from new food items to clothing to household decor and even pet toys. Aldi releases new finds gradually throughout the month, often tying them to a specific theme or season.

Because items will start arriving in the next few days, we've rounded up the 15 best Aldi Finds to watch out for this month. Just keep in mind that this isn't a comprehensive list of all the items that will debut in February, so keep an eye out for other new products during your next shopping trip.

Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Cheeseburger Party Flatbread

Can't decide between a burger and a pizza for dinner? Well, the new Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Cheeseburger Party Flatbread at Aldi will save you the trouble of choosing altogether. The flatbread features a boatload of toppings, including beef patty crumbles, mozzarella, cheddar, a ketchup mustard sauce, pickles, onions, and tomatoes. Customers can score the item for $6.99 starting on Feb. 7.

Premium Valentine's Day Bouquet

Just in time for Valentine's Day, Aldi shoppers will be able to score flower bouquets for their loved ones starting on Feb. 11. The retailer will sell a range of premium $14.99 bouquets that feature various flowers and color themes. Customers will also be able to purchase Valentine's Day rose bouquets for just $9.99.

Appetitos Cheddar Filled Pretzel Bites

If you're on the hunt for easy game day snacks to add to your Super Bowl spread, Aldi has you covered. Appetitos' Filled Pretzel Bites will arrive at the discount retailer on Feb. 7. Customers can score 10-ounce boxes of these frozen bites in two flavors—cheddar and pepper jack—for $2.99.

The Frozen Bean Minty Shamrock Frappe Mix

St. Patrick's Day, which falls on March 17, is still more than a month away. But if you want to kick off the holiday festivities early, you can pick up a box of The Frozen Bean's Minty Shamrock Frappe Mix at Aldi starting on Feb. 28. Each $4.99 box contains three mixes that can be combined with coffee or espresso, or used to make milkshakes or smoothies.

Huntington Home Swedish Dish Cloths

In December 2023, a $9 pack of Swedish dish cloths sold at Costco began garnering major buzz among shoppers. This month, Aldi will launching its own version of these sustainable alternatives to paper towels.

Huntington Home's Swedish Dish Cloths will arrive at Aldi stores on Feb. 14. The towels come in both botanical and fruit designs, and will cost $4.99.

Fremont Fish Market Chilled Crab Cakes

There are plenty of restaurant chains in the United States that serve exceptional crab cakes. But if you'd like to skip the hassle of dining in person or picking up takeout, you might want to make a beeline to your local Aldi later this month. Starting on Feb. 21, Aldi customers can snag a pack of Fremont Fish Market Chilled Crab Cakes for $5.99. Each package comes with four crab cakes that are made with real crab, imitation crab, and fish flakes.

Simply Nature PB&J Bites

Is there any pairing quite as iconic as peanut butter and jelly? Aldi fans can soon enjoy the classic flavor combination in a super snackable format.

Simply Nature's PB&J Bites are hitting the retailer's shelves on Feb. 14. The snacks feature a crunchy, peanut butter-flavored exterior with a strawberry filling. Six-ounce bags with six individually portioned packs will be available for $5.49 a pop.

Park Street Deli Herbs de Provence Dip

The Simply Nature PB&J Bites aren't the only new snacks you'll find at Aldi this month. The retailer also has two new Park Street-branded dip options hitting shelves on Feb. 21. One of the dips features Neufchâtel cheese blended with herbs de Provence, an aromatic dried herb blend. The other features Neufchâtel cheese blended with sour cream, garlic, and herbs. Both 10-ounce dips will be available in the refrigerated section for $3.39.

Specially Selected Authentic Italian Pizzas

Come Feb. 21, Aldi will expand its frozen pizza selection with two fancy new options from its Specially Selected house brand. One of the pies is topped with mushrooms, mascarpone, and Italian cheese. The other is loaded with mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, and arugula. Both will be available for $4.99.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Huntington Home Rustic Hand Carved Wood Candle

You can find a nice selection of basic candles on Aldi's shelves during pretty much any time of year. But this new find hitting stores in February is grand enough to act as a full on centerpiece.

Huntington Home's Rustic Hand Carved Wood Candles will be available at Aldi starting on Feb. 21. The sizable candles will cost $19.99 apiece and come in two scents: Tobacco Leaf & Oak and Salted Orchid & Driftwood.

Breakfast Best Mini Stuffed Pancakes

It's pretty hard to improve on a classic pancake, but stuffing the breakfast item with decadent fillings might just do the trick. Starting on Feb. 28, shoppers will be able to find Breakfast Best Mini Stuffed Pancakes in Aldi's freezer section for $3.99 a pack. Each package contains 10 mini pancakes stuffed with either a chocolate hazelnut or peanut butter and strawberry jam filling.

Heart to Tail Luxury Pet Sofa

Most of February's Aldi finds are geared toward humans, but that doesn't mean the retailer has nothing lined up this month for shoppers' furry friends. One of the pet-friendly items hitting shelves this month is the Heart to Tail Luxury Pet Sofa, a petite perch that's the perfect size for cats and smaller dogs. Customers can purchase the mini sofa for $39.99 starting on Feb. 7.

Fremont Fish Market Pollock Portions

Fast-food chains are already starting to bring back seasonal fish sandwiches in anticipation of the start of Lent on Feb. 14. Aldi, apparently, had the same idea when curating this month's selection of limited-time items.

Customers can score Fremont Fish Market Fish Sandwich Portions in Aldi's freezer section starting on Feb. 28. Each box comes with four 100% whole fillets from Alaskan Pollock for $4.99.

Barissimo Exotic Blend Coffee Variety Pack

Craving some variation in your morning cup of joe? If so, you might want to consider picking up a Barissimo Exotic Blend Coffee Variety Pack once it arrives at Aldi on Feb. 14. The pack contains 36 pods that feature four different Arabica blends, including dark, medium, and light roasts. Customers can score the item for $12.49, which breaks down to about 35 cents per pod.

Bee Happy Aldi Food Market

Diehard fans will finally be able to bring the Aldi experience home this month thanks to a new replica food market that will become available on Feb. 14. The $39.99 market comes with a mini conveyor belt, fake cash register, and several shelves for young Aldi fans to stack groceries or anything else they want store for playtime.

For those who want to make the experience even more immersive, Aldi will also begin selling a play shopping cart and play shopping set complete with a basket, wallet, and fake money on Feb. 14.