10 Best Aldi Foods for Your Air Fryer

As air fryer fans will assert, there's a lot to love about this popular kitchen appliance. Not only are they easy to use and clean, but air frying is typically faster than cooking in an oven. Plus, this compact appliance requires less oil than traditional deep frying.

If you're an Aldi shopper, you're likely familiar with the grocer's selection of air fryer-friendly items that range from marinated meats to frozen breakfast foods. The discount supermarket chain even sells the cooking appliance for customers looking to add one to their kitchen.

Whether you're searching for an easy appetizer, a quick side dish, or the star of your meal, Aldi has a variety of foods you can easily crisp up in your air fryer. Here are 10 of the best options you can purchase from the grocery chain. As always, prices can vary by location as well as what's listed online.

Season's Choice Potato Puffs

PER SERVING (3 PIECES) : 150 calories, 7 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat), 290 mg sodium, 21 g carbs (2 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 2 g protein

Upon hearing the word "crispy," some sort of potato variety is bound to come to mind. And if the crispy potato craving strikes while shopping at Aldi, the grocery chain offers its own version of tater tots, which it calls "Potato Puffs." Each two-pound bag costs $3.09 and is filled with bites of seasoned and shredded golden brown potatoes that shoppers love. One customer even called them "the absolute best tater tots of all time!"

Park Street Deli Egg Rolls

PER SERVING (1 EGG ROLL) : 130 calories, 3.5 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 430 mg sodium, 19 g carbs (1 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 6 g protein

If you're an egg roll fan, Aldi offers this popular appetizer in chicken and pork varieties. In addition to their respective meats, both options include cabbage, carrots, and onions. Each container has five egg rolls and is priced at $3.95.

Multiple shoppers have recommended popping the grocery chain's egg rolls into the air fryer, with one pointing out that they should be heated at 390 degrees for four to five minutes.

Another Reddit user said cooking these in the air fryer results in a product that's "better than what [their] favorite Chinese restaurant offers."

Appetitos Cream Cheese Stuffed Jalapeños

PER SERVING (3 PIECES) : 240 calories, 7 g fat (6 g saturated fat), 640 mg sodium, 19 g carbs (1 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 4 g protein

For those looking for a snack with a kick, Aldi sells cream cheese stuffed jalapeños that turn into spicy, crispy bites after being heated. One shopper suggested air frying this item for 10 minutes and pairing it with a sweet Thai chili sauce. Each 12-count box costs $3.49.

"I go through approximately 1 box per week," another fan raved on Reddit.

Breakfast Best French Toast Sticks

Cinnamon Flavor (Per Serving) : 380 calories, 19 g fat (3 g saturated fat,) 420 mg sodium, 48 g carbs (1 g fiber, 13 g sugar), 5 g protein

Placing a few frozen french toast sticks in the air fryer is an easy way to get breakfast on the table when you're in a rush. At Aldi, customers can purchase this frozen item in the original or cinnamon flavor, with both varieties offered in one-pound, 20-count boxes. The grocery chain also offers a high-protein option.

One Redditor recommended air frying these at 380 degrees for seven minutes and flipping halfway through. Another, who also recommended air frying this breakfast item, suggested pairing these with whipped cream.

Season's Choice Hash Brown Patties

Per Serving (1 Patty) : 150 calories, 7 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat,) 410 mg sodium, 21 g carbs (2 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 1 g protein

Move over, McDonald's. Aldi sells hash browns that have been compared to the ones sold by the fast-food giant. Former McDonald's corporate chef Mike Haracz posted a TikTok video in December, sharing that the Season's Choice Hash Brown Patties are "almost identical" to McDonald's hash browns.

Other shoppers agreed. "They are very close," one TikTok user wrote in the post's comments section. "I knew it! Those are the best!" another one added.

Shoppers can score a 20-count box for $6.05.

Seasoned Chicken Breasts

Nutrition information unavailable.

Aldi shortens the cooking process for shoppers by selling seasoned, uncooked, boneless, skinless chicken breasts. These are available in multiple flavors, including cilantro lime, Southwest style, and tomato and basil. Each package is available for $8.69. Serve the chicken with a side of rice and toss them with onions and peppers to make fajitas.

Kirkwood Breaded Chicken Breast Filets

Nutrition information unavailable.

Also referred to as "red bag chicken," these popular chicken breast filets have been called a Chick-fil-A dupe. Many shoppers have even tried to recreate the fast-food chain's signature chicken sandwich using this Aldi item.

"A shameful amount of my lunches are just air frying a red bag chicken filet, toasting a brioche bun, and making myself a knockoff Chick-fil-A sandwich," one Reddit user wrote.

Try the chicken for yourself by snagging a bag for $8.79!6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkwood Honey Battered Breast Tenders

Nutrition information unavailable.

Also sold under the Kirkwood brand, these chicken breast tenders are made with white meat chicken and coated in a sweet honey batter. Each bag is 25.5 ounces and costs $5.85.

"These are the best grocery store chicken nuggets in the game," one Reddit user wrote, noting that they cook the tenders in the air fryer for 13 minutes because they like them "extra crispy."

Shoppers also recommend dipping these tenders into sweet and sour sauce, honey mustard, orange chicken sauce, or blue cheese dressing.

Bremer Corn Dogs

Nutrition information unavailable.

Keeping the honey-battered foods going, Aldi sells six-count boxes of corn dogs for $3.75. Each corn dog consists of a chicken frank wrapped in a honey-flavored crunchy batter. Although the box says these corn dogs are ready after 60 seconds in the microwave, heating them up in the air fryer is another enticing option.

"The corn dogs get nice and crispy," one Reddit user shared.

Fremont Fish Market Shrimp Tempura

PER SERVING (3 SHRIMP & 1/2 SAUCE PACKET) : 200 calories, 8 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 720 mg sodium, 26 g carbs (0 g fiber, 8 g sugar), 1 g protein

These crispy crustaceans have a special place in customers' hearts. Each box contains 12 oven-ready shrimp and a soy dipping sauce. However, shoppers can also crisp up the shrimp in the air fryer, with one Reddit user suggesting to cook them for a minute less than the box's directions.

"These are very very good, legit restaurant quality," one fan wrote on Reddit. Another called them "one of the best if not the best frozen shrimp tempura available."