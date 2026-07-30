3 Best Store-Bought BBQ Sauces, According to Pitmasters

Pitmasters share the store-bought BBQ sauces they rely on for great flavor.

A great barbecue sauce should complement smoked meat, not cover it up. Whether you prefer a sweet Kansas City-style sauce, a tangy vinegar blend, or something with a peppery kick, the right bottle can elevate everything from ribs and brisket to grilled chicken and burgers. To find the best store-bought options, Eat This, Not That! asked experienced pitmasters which barbecue sauces they keep stocked and why.

What to Look for in BBQ Sauce

Not every barbecue sauce is created equal. According to Mike Nugent, CEO and Pitmaster at Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, there are four things to look for when buying barbecue sauce:

Read the ingredient list. If high fructose corn syrup is the first ingredient, consider another option. Instead, look for recognizable ingredients like tomatoes, vinegar, molasses, and spices.

Check the nutrition label. More than 15 grams of sugar or 300 milligrams of sodium per two-tablespoon serving can indicate the sauce relies more on sweetness and salt than balanced flavor.

Look at the color. A deep mahogany brown often signals real molasses and proper caramelization, while a bright red, watery sauce may rely heavily on tomato concentrate.

Consider the packaging. Nugent says sauces sold in glass bottles are often a sign of a higher-quality product.

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que also sells its own line of barbecue sauces at select retailers and online. Nugent recommends the Dinosaur Bar-B-Que Original Sensuous Slathering Sauce, Dinosaur Bar-B-Que Wango Tango Habanero Hot BBQ Sauce, and Dinosaur Bar-B-Que Devil’s Duel Pepper Sauce.

Blues Hog Champions’ Blend

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Competition-winning sauces don’t earn their reputation by accident. This longtime favorite delivers a well-rounded flavor profile that works across a wide range of meats, making it a dependable choice for both backyard grilling and serious barbecue. According to Christopher Prieto, Pitmaster and Owner at Prime Barbecue, Prime STQ and Primo Latin Cuisine, it’s the overall best choice. “This Blues Hog sauce has everything you need to make your average barbecue into championship barbecue,” he says. “I have used this sauce with amazing results in professional competitions, catering, and at home. Its viscosity, sweetness, heat, and overall color bring back everything missing in the dish.” Chef Christopher adds. “The proof is in the results and this sauce has the awards to back it up.” It’s also a favorite of Manny Barella, Chef/PitMaster/Owner of Riot BBQ in Denver, CO. “I love Blues Hog Champions’ Blend because it’s more peppery than most, and the savory notes pair really well with brisket. I personally don’t love many BBQ sauces, but this one is an exception.”

Killer Hogs BBQ Sauce

Some sauces shine after the meat comes off the smoker. This one is especially well suited for finishing, dipping, or adding an appetizing glaze without overwhelming the barbecue’s natural flavor Chef Christopher says. “This Killer Hogs sauce is my favorite for dipping or glazing color back into my meat. It has a perfect balance that compliments everything and can be used on both meat and barbecue side dishes. It’s just a great sauce to have in your arsenal, and the kids will use it year-round.”

Blues Hog Tennessee Red

If you enjoy a tangier style of barbecue, a vinegar-forward sauce can brighten rich smoked meats while adding layers of flavor. This option is especially popular with pork and chicken but can also enhance homemade sauces and side dishes.”There are a lot of vinegar sauces out there, but Tennessee Red takes the cake,” says Chef Christopher. “The spicy, tangy and sweet notes make this sauce perfect for finishing or mopping anything on the grill.” He adds, “This sauce is simply amazing on anything pork and chicken. I also love to substitute vinegar in any dish with this sauce for complex side dishes or cutting it with a sweeter sauce for a more complex finish.”