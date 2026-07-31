7 Frozen Meals That Taste Better Than Takeout, According to Shoppers

Grocery shoppers share top frozen meals that rival restaurant delivery.

At any given time, I have at least three or four frozen meals in the freezer, perfect for days when cooking is out of the question and I don’t want to spend a fortune on delivery for the family. These quick and easy midweek dinners are items I swear by, but I’m always on the lookout for new recommendations from my fellow shoppers. So which items are worth your precious freezer space? From frozen macaroni and cheese to pizza that rivals delivery, here are seven frozen meals that taste better than takeout, according to shoppers.

By Chef Ramsay Spicy Cheese Ravioli

Shoppers love the By Chef Ramsay Spicy Cheese Ravioli, a three cheese ricotta-filled pasta with a spicy marinara sauce. “I am usually wary of frozen dinners but was craving ravioli. This was really delicious, just enough al dente to mimic restaurant ravioli. Honestly, it tasted like it had been flash frozen from my favorite Italian restaurant and warmed at home. I’ll be purchasing regularly for work lunch,” one Walmart shopper said.

Sprouts BBQ Chicken Pizza

Sprouts BBQ Chicken Pizza is just as good if not better than delivery, fans say. “We’ve been looking for a good BBQ chicken pizza and we happened to stop for some Rise and Puff quesadillas and saw this,” one Sprouts shopper said. “It’s full of bacon and the chicken is tender. The BBQ sauce is delicious… My new favorite frozen pizza.”

Kirkland Signature Pepperoni Pizza

Kirkland Signature Pepperoni Pizza is “10/10 elite”, happy shoppers say. “Sampled this at Costco today, and it is ELITE. Tastes like an elevated Red Baron tavern pie. $14.99 for a 4-pack in central Virginia,” one Redditor shared.

Gabila’s Potato Knishes

Gabila’s Potato Knishes are raved about by fans who love the taste and quality of these snacks. “These are literally just fried potato that is seasoned, made into a patty, and lightly fried with the crunchiest crust on it. I will 100% be adding these to my regulars and for parties,” one shopper said.

Counter Jalapeno Popper Mac & Cheese Bowl

The Counter Jalapeno Popper Mac & Cheese Bowl are perfect for shoppers who want a “better for you” option. “Easily my favorite frozen meal, this one being my preferred out of the bunch,” one fan said. “So filling and good protein with not much calories. I’m down almost 30 pounds this year and these have been a big reason why.”

Texas Tamale Company Gourmet Chicken Tamales

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Texas Tamale Company Gourmet Chicken Tamales are incredible, fans rave. “This is by far one of the most surprising frozen items I have ever bought! If you brought these out at a Tex mex spot I would 100% believe they were made fresh,” one shopper said. “It is as good as Abuela’s or the street vendor while in chihuahua Mexico.”

DEVOUR Buffalo Style Chicken Mac & Cheese

I’m not the only one obsessed with the DEVOUR Buffalo Style Chicken Mac & Cheese. “I haven’t had these in a very long time so I picked one up. It’s as good as I remember. The chicken is fine especially considering it’s breaded. The sauce is delicious and the noodles have great texture,” one shopper said.