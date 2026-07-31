7 Store-Bought Desserts Shoppers Say Are Better Than Homemade

These grocery store cakes and treats match bakery quality without the labor.

Food always seems to taste a little better if someone else made it, and desserts are no exception, even store-bought ones. There is nothing like beautiful cake, cookies, and other sweet treats made by a professional baker for quality and overall deliciousness. If you want to pick up a nice dessert for a party or just to enjoy at home, there are several options that hit the spot every time: Here are seven store-bought desserts shoppers say taste just as good as homemade (if not better!).

My Grandma’s of New England Cinnamon Walnut Coffee Cake

​​My Grandma’s of New England Cinnamon Walnut Coffee Cake is a delicious cake made with top-quality flour, eggs, butter, cinnamon and walnuts. “I’ve gifted it several times. I’m a home cook who loves making breads, desserts, etc, but this is an exceptional substitute for homemade AND it ships beautifully,” one Walmart shopper said.

Freshness Guaranteed 5-Inch Double Layer Vanilla Cake

Freshness Guaranteed 5-Inch Double Layer Vanilla Cake is a fan-favorite cake made with two layers of moist confetti cake iced with white butter creme and sprinkles. “OMG this is just like a bakery birthday cake!” one shopper raved. “It was sooo fresh and if you like sweet icing this is really good. There’s even a layer of icing in between.”

Trader Joe’s Chantilly Cream Vanilla Bean Mini Sheet Cake

Trader Joe’s Chantilly Cream Vanilla Bean Mini Sheet Cake is a hit with shoppers who love the taste and quality of this sweet treat. “The sheet cakes are downright delicious, and I work at a scratch bakery so what am I doing buying these cakes and eating them alone?” one fan said. “Be careful lol.”

Sprouts Chocolate Gluten Free Flourless Cake

Sprouts Chocolate Gluten Free Flourless Cake has exceptional texture and taste, fans rave. “Incredible! Do yourself a favor and pick these up. Way beyond delicious! Rich chocolate cake with firm but creamy frosting…like eating a truffle!” one shopper said.

Trader Joe’s Chocolate Lava Cakes

Trader Joe’s Chocolate Lava Cakes are outstanding, fans say. “I think most baked desserts you get from the store don’t come anywhere close to making them from scratch but these were so close I would happily buy them again if I didn’t feel like baking,” one shopper shared.

Edwards Signature Desserts Frozen Salted Caramel Cheesecake

Edwards Signature Desserts Frozen Salted Caramel Cheesecake is made with real cream cheese whipped into a caramel cheesecake filling, injected with salted caramel, and topped with whipped cheesecake rosettes. “This was a hit with my family. Everyone liked it and it tasted delicious. This was even preferred over a local bakery cheesecake we recently had,” one Walmart shopper said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Favorite Day Chocolate & Vanilla Mini Cupcakes

Favorite Day Chocolate & Vanilla Mini Cupcakes are absolutely delicious, Target shoppers rave. “Grabbed these for a colleagues birthday, Very last minute and I wasn’t too optimistic that they’d be any good…especially considering the price…but they were a huge hit! Will definitely buy them again. One colleague gave them a 10 out of 10,” one said.