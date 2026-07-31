I Tried 7 Frozen Lasagnas & Only One Tasted Homemade

I tested several frozen lasagnas to find the best freezer aisle dinner.

Frozen lasagna is one of those meals that’s easy to keep on hand for busy nights when cooking from scratch isn’t in the cards. Whether you’re only feeding yourself, looking for a quick lunch, or simply want a comforting dinner without the prep work, there are plenty of options in the freezer aisle! To find out which ones are actually worth buying, I taste-tested five popular frozen lasagnas, judging each on flavor, texture, sauce, cheese, and overall satisfaction. While none of them were truly bad, a few stood out for all the right reasons.

Stouffer’s Vegetable Lasagna

Calories: 410

This was the only lasagna that really missed the mark for me. In the Stouffer’s Vegetable Lasagna, the vegetables were plentiful, but the creamy cheese sauce left behind an aftertaste that I couldn’t get past. The filling also became fairly soft after cooking, making the overall texture feel more mushy than hearty. It’s certainly edible, but compared to the other options, this one was the easiest to leave behind.

Rao’s Meat Lasagna

Calories: 400

Considering Rao’s reputation for excellent pasta sauce, I expected this lasagna to be one of my favorites. While the Italian-style meat sauce in the Rao’s Meat Lasagna delivered plenty of flavor, the lasagna itself came across surprisingly dry. The noodles clumped together in places, and the cheese topping felt a little light. It’s still a tasty option, especially if you’re a fan of Rao’s signature sauce, but adding a little extra marinara would take it to the next level.

Michael Angelo’s Vegetable Lasagna

Calories: 350

This was a pleasant surprise. Instead of overcooked vegetables, the Michael Angelo’s Vegetable Lasagna included broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, spinach, and mushrooms that still had some texture and freshness. The lighter feel made it satisfying without being overly heavy, and it was packed with vegetables that actually tasted like vegetables. The only thing keeping it out of the top two was that it doesn’t deliver the classic, rich lasagna flavor I was craving.

Stouffer’s Lasagna with Meat & Sauce

Calories: 680

This Stouffer’s Lasagna with Meat & Sauce offered everything you’d expect from a traditional frozen lasagna. The sauce was generous, the pasta stayed pleasantly chewy instead of turning mushy, and the beef was evenly distributed throughout each bite. My only complaint was that the microwave directions slightly overcooked the edges, so I’d recommend checking it a little early. Overall, it’s comforting, flavorful, and an easy choice when you’re craving a classic meat lasagna.

Stouffer’s Meat Lovers Lasagna

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Calories: 450

The Stouffer’s Meat Lovers Lasagna was my favorite of the bunch. Loaded with beef, Italian sausage, pepperoni, mozzarella, and a mildly spicy tomato sauce, every bite packed noticeably more flavor than the rest of the competition. The slight kick from the sausage added extra depth without making it spicy, and the generous amount of meat made it especially satisfying. Stouffer’s has long been one of the biggest names in frozen meals, and after tasting this lasagna, it’s easy to understand why. It delivered the richest, most balanced flavor of the group and earned my top spot.