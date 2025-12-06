11 Best New Aldi Weekly Food Specials Hitting Shelves This Week

Aldi just rolled out new weekly food specials, from treats to breads to better-for-you drinks.

Aldi has so many new items and food specials hitting shelves in time for the holidays, so shoppers should stock up while they can. Whether you’re planning holiday baking or just want to try a new energy drink, the budget chain will let you fill your pantry without spending a fortune. From delicious breads that are not ultra processed to new drinks, treats, and snacks, here are 11 of the best new Aldi specials hitting shelves this week.

Choceur Choceur Chocolate Coins

Choceur Choceur Chocolate Coins ($2.99) are perfect for a stocking-filler. “Made from 100% sustainably sourced cocoa, these milk chocolate coins are perfect for sharing at holiday gatherings or as a sweet surprise in gift bags,” Aldi says.

Baker’s Corner Semi-Sweet Mini Morsels

Baker’s Corner Semi-Sweet Mini Morsels ($3.95) is a must-have baking item. “The mini chocolate chips are perfect for adding to a fresh bowl of cookie batter or sprinkling on top of a moist cake. Keep the semi sweet chocolate chips stocked in your pantry to enhance your favorite baked goods!” Aldi says.

Hershey’s Reese’s Peanut Butter Christmas Trees

Hershey’s Reese’s Peanut Butter Christmas Trees ($3.96) are a low-priced holiday treat. “The holiday classic is back and as sweet as ever, with smooth peanut butter covered in delectable milk chocolate,” Reese’s says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Southern Grove Dried Cranberries

Southern Grove Dried Cranberries ($1.49) are another seasonal treat. “These tangy and sweet cranberries are perfect for adding a burst of flavor to salads, baked goods or your morning cereal. They are a great way to enhance your recipes with their rich taste,” Aldi says.

Specially Selected Croissant Toast Loaf

Made with real butter, the Specially Selected Croissant Toast Loaf ($6.05) is a delicious new item hitting shelves right now. “Toast it to golden perfection and use it to make buttery French toast or a crispy grilled cheese. Add a touch of luxury to your breakfast or lunch with Specially Selected Croissant Toast,” Aldi says.

Tuscan Garden Sundried Tomatoes

The new Tuscan Garden Sundried Tomatoes ($4.65) are a Mediterranean blend infused with oil and herbs. “These julienne cut tomatoes add a burst of flavor to salads, pastas and pizzas,” Aldi says. “They are a versatile ingredient that enhances your dishes with rich, savory notes. Keep a jar on hand for an easy way to elevate your meals.”

Summit Popz Probiotic Soda Strawberry

Summit Popz Probiotic Soda ($1.65) is a new better-for-you soda from Aldi. “With live probiotics and only 40 calories per can, this soda is a great choice for a light, flavorful beverage. Enjoy it chilled on a hot day or pair it with your favorite meal for a delightful twist,” the brand says.

Benton’s Mini Waffle Milk Chocolate Cones

Benton’s Mini Waffle Milk Chocolate Cones ($4.19) are a fan-favorite item back on shelves. “These didn’t even make it home with us. My husband and I ate them all in the car,” one shopper said.

Vivee Prebiotic Energy Raspberry Lemon

Vivee Prebiotic Energy ($1.65) is a new energy drink hitting shelves at Aldi. “Vivee ones are so good. Tropical and peach mango are my favorite,” one shopper said.

La Colombe Peppermint Mocha Latte

La Colombe Peppermint Mocha Latte ($2.85) is at Aldi now, just in time for the holidays. “This seasonal treat brings together cool peppermint, comforting chocolate, farm-fresh milk, and perfectly roasted coffee. It’s a seasonal item, so stock up while you can—and try not to drink it all before the holidays!” La Colombe says.

Simply Nature Organic Rustic Italian Boule

Simply Nature Organic Rustic Italian Boule ($4.85) is fantastic, shoppers say, and made with just three main ingredients. “As someone who cannot eat any enriched or fortified foods, I love this bread,” one fan shared.