5 Aldi Foods Fans Say They Buy on Repeat Every Week

Aldi shoppers say these five foods are so good they buy them week after week.

I’m a longtime fan of Aldi. If you’re not familiar with the layout of Aldi, it can seem intimidating. Why won’t this cart come out and what’s with the coin slot? That said, you can really depend on them, not only to keep prices fair, but have quality items regularly, in addition to fun Aldi finds. Bringing it back to the basics, these are five Aldi items that fans of the store go back for week after week.

The Dips and Spreads

The dips shouldn’t be ignored while shopping at Aldi. “I love the street corn dip with pretzel thins or pita chips. Also been enjoying the Asiago Parmesan dip lately,” one fan said. “1000% the dips!! So many yummy selections,” a shopper said. Another shopper shared their love of the corn dip, saying that “the street corn dip is absolutely insane. It’s a must try, absolutely my favorite unique item from Aldis.”

The Cheese Selection

The cheese section is another fan favorite. “Highly recommend checking out their cheese selection,” one user said. “I love the white cheddar cranberry and the blueberry goat cheese. Also the aged cheddar is delicious, but I haven’t had one I didn’t like yet.” Another fan of the cheese section said, “the cheeses are usually very good as well..some tastier than others..you can never go wrong with the sliced block extra white cheddar and the white cheddar with cranberries.”

Chocolate Bars

The chocolate, like the Choceur Milk Chocolate Bars, have a huge following with Aldi fans. “My favorite Choceur chocolate bar is the hazelnut raisin. I hardly buy them anymore because if they’re in the house I can’t leave them alone! My husband loves the Moser Roth Caramel Crunch,” one shopper said. “My favorite Moser Roth is the Vanilla White Chocolate.” Another fan of the Aldi chocolate said, “Moser Roth Chocolate…all of them are delicious..and at 1.99 a bar, no one beats the price.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Take and Bake Pizza

Many Aldi shoppers are fans of the Aldi pizzas that come with a range of toppings for a quick weeknight pie that costs far less than delivery. “Take and bake pizzas,” one shopper said about the grocery store’s pizzas. “I do the cauliflower crust because of necessity (celiac) but my bf says the regular ones are awesome too.”

Ice Cream Cones

Aldi has an impressive selection of frozen treats, including the ice cream cones. “I love their frozen ice cream cones,” an Aldi shopper weighed in on Reddit about their favorite freezer desserts to have on hand. “The ones that are cool looking – the unicorn, rose and snowflake cones are the ones I’ve tried and they are amazing.”