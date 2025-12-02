6 Aldi Food Buys Up to 78% Cheaper Than Name Brands

These Aldi private-label staples beat big name brands with savings as high as 78%.

Aldi customers know shopping at the store can save a lot of money when compared to the competition, but exactly how do Aldi’s private labels stack up to the big name brands? I compared several staple Aldi items to the name brand equivalent, and found some items were significantly cheaper. So where are the real savings to be found? From condiments to breakfast must-haves, pasta sauce to bread, here are six Aldi food buys up to 78% cheaper than the name brands.

Burman’s Real Mayonnaise

Aldis’ Burman’s Real Mayonnaise is $3.29 for 30 fl oz, compared to $6.59 for Best Foods Mayonnaise. That makes Aldi 50.1% cheaper than the competition. “This mayo is a versatile addition to your kitchen, making every bite delicious and satisfying,” Aldi says.

L’oven Fresh Hawaiian Sweet Rolls

Aldi's L'oven Fresh Hawaiian Sweet Rolls are $1.99 for 12, compared to $4.00 for the King's Hawaiian Original Hawaiian Sweet Rolls. So the Aldi dupe is essentially 50.25% cheaper than the name brand.

Reggano Marinara Pasta Sauce

Aldi’s Reggano Marinara Pasta Sauce is $1.85 compared to Rao’s Homemade Marinara Pasta Sauce for $7.59. That makes Aldi’s version a whopping 75.6% cheaper than the name brand. “The classic red sauce blends juicy tomatoes with fresh basil for a delicious bite every time,” Aldi says.

Burman’s Tomato Ketchup

Burman’s Tomato Ketchup is $2.39 for 38 oz, compared to $4.48 for Heinz Tomato Ketchup. That means Aldi’s ketchup is 47% cheaper than Heinz. With no artificial flavors or colors, this ketchup is a great addition to burgers, fries and more.

Millville Cinnamon Toaster Tarts

Millville Cinnamon Toaster Tarts are $2.45 for 12, compared to $10.99 for a box of 12 Pop Tarts. This makes the Aldi version 78% cheaper than the competition. “These flaky pastries are filled with a warm and comforting cinnamon filling, making them perfect for breakfast or a quick treat any time of day,” the store says.

Burman’s Yellow Mustard

Burman’s Yellow Mustard is $1.99 for 20 oz, compared to French’s Classic Yellow Mustard at $2.99. That means the Aldi mustard is 33% cheaper than French’s. “It’s perfect for sandwiches, burgers and hot dogs. Enhance your BBQ dishes or use it as a base for a zingy salad dressing,” Aldi says.