6 Best Food Deals on Amazon Prime Day, According to Chefs

Chefs share the pantry staples they are stocking up on during this major sale.

Amazon Prime Day is here a few weeks early and now is the time to stock up your pantry. Whether you’re replenishing everyday staples or splurging on gourmet ingredients, these chef-recommended deals offer some of the best values available during the June 23 to June 26 sale. Here are the top six food deals chefs say you have to take advantage of.

Baja Gold Signature Mineral Sea Salt

Price: $14.99

Save 25% on Baja Gold Signature Mineral Sea Salt when you buy during Prime. The regular price is $19.99, so grab it now. It’s a must-have for Kerby Morgan Jr., chef and owner of Coastal Cuisine.

“Salt is one of the most important ingredients in any kitchen, and a high-quality mineral salt can make a noticeable difference in how food tastes,” he says. “I like Baja Gold Signature Mineral Sea Salt because it delivers a clean, natural flavor that enhances everything from meats and seafood to vegetables and baked goods. Its fine texture makes it versatile enough for everyday cooking, while its balanced taste also works beautifully as a finishing touch on a completed dish.” He adds, “It’s a pantry staple I’d be happy to stock up on when it’s available at a great Prime Day price.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Rao’s Homemade Marinara Sauce Made with Italian Tomatoes, 32 oz

Price: $8.07

Rao’s is famous for its pasta sauce and you can save a few cents off the original $8.97 price tag. It’s another favorite kitchen item for Chef Morgan Jr. to cook with.

“Rao’s Homemade Marinara is one of those pantry staples that delivers a homemade taste without the hours of simmering,” he says. “Made with Italian tomatoes and olive oil, it has a rich, balanced flavor that works beautifully with pasta, meatballs, seafood, chicken, and even as a base for soups and pizzas.” Chef Morgan Jr. adds, ” It’s the kind of premium shortcut I keep on hand for busy days when I want a restaurant-quality meal with minimal prep. Whenever it’s discounted during Prime Day, it’s definitely worth stocking up on.”

OLIPOP Prebiotic Soda Pop, Cherry Cola

Price: $18.48

OLIPOP has a variety of flavors, but for Prime Day, the Cherry Cola is discounted 30% off the $26.28 original price for a 12-pack. Rania Batayneh, MPH, home chef, recipe developer, nutritionist and author of the bestselling book, The One One One Diet: The Simple 1:1:1 Formula for Fast and Sustained Weight Loss, highly recommends it.

“If I’m looking at Prime Day deals, OLIPOP is one of my go-to’s to stock up on,” she says. “It’s a better-for-you soda made with real ingredients, high fiber, and just 2–5 grams of sugar, so it’s an easy swap when I want something fizzy but still lighter.” She adds, “During a sale like Prime Day, it’s an easy item to replenish and keep in the fridge, especially since it comes in both 12-ounce cans and minis.”

Catalina Crunch

This Prime Day, Catalina Crunch will be offering 25% off when you spend $20+ on top picks including, Dark Chocolate Cereal, Cinnamon Toast Cereal, Blueberry Muffin Cereal, and Cheddar Snack Mix, plus 15% off all remaining cereals, snack mixes, snack packs, and granolas. Known for delivering protein, fiber, and lower sugar without sacrificing crunch or flavor, Catalina Crunch is an easy addition to any Prime Day roundup.

Highlights include:

25% off when you spend $20+ on fan favorites, including Dark Chocolate Cereal, Cinnamon Toast Cereal, Blueberry Muffin Cereal, and Cheddar Snack Mix

15% off all remaining Protein Cereals, featuring flavors like Honey Graham, Fruity, Chocolate Peanut Butter, and more

15% off all Protein Snack Mixes and Snack Packs, making it easy to stock up on convenient, protein-packed snacks

15% off the full Protein Granola lineup, including Vanilla Almond, Honey Cashew, and Peanut Butter varieties

“I usually like products like Catalina Crunch when they feel practical, not just high-protein on paper,” says Dozus, home chef, recipe developer & food blogger. “In my experience, it works well because people can eat it as a quick breakfast or just grab it as a snack, and that makes it easier to recommend than a cereal that only sounds good nutritionally.”

Jackson’s Chips

Jackson’s Chips combine the satisfying crunch of kettle-cooked snacks with a clean, allergy-friendly ingredient list, and they will be on sale during Prime Day from June 23 to June 26.

–Classic Kettle Potato Chips, Variety Pack ($22.90) – 30% off

–Avocado Oil Super Veggie Straws (6.5 oz 6 pack) ($29.99) – 30% off

–Avocado Oil Super Veggie Straws (1 oz, 18 pack) ($23.99) – 30% off

–Avocado Oil Super Veggie Straws (1 oz, 10 pack) ($14.99) – 30% off

–Sweet Potato Kettle Chips (1.5oz, 10 pack) ($22.99) – 20% off

–Sweet Potato Kettle Chips (1.5 oz, 18 pack) ($37.99) – 20% off

–Sweet Potato Kettle Chips (1.5 oz pack of 28) ($52.99) – 20% off

“Jackson’s Chips have developed a loyal following thanks to their crunchy texture, simple ingredient lists, and avocado-oil cooking method,” says Dozus. “Since they’re priced higher than most grocery-store chips, Prime Day is an excellent opportunity to stock up at a discount.”

Prima Ancestral Protein Bars

Prima Ancestral Protein Bars are high-quality, with clean ingredients that deliver 16 to 21 grams of animal protein per bar. During the sale, you can save 20% to 50% off.

Prima Ancestral Protein Bar (Cacao) ($27.3) – 50 % off

Prima Ancestral Protein Bar (Mocha) ($27.93) – 20 % off

Prima Ancestral Protein Bar (Salted Caramel) ($27.93) – 20 % off

“Protein bars can be hit or miss, but Prima’s bars stand out for their focus on whole-food ingredients and substantial protein content,” says Dozus. “They’re a convenient option to keep in a gym bag, desk drawer, or travel kit when you need something more satisfying than a typical snack.” He adds, “Since specialty protein bars often carry a premium price tag, Prime Day is a smart time to stock up and save on a staple you’ll actually use.”

Other Food Items Chefs are Watching

Chefs are watching a few items to see if they will go on sale during Prime Day and here’s what they’re hoping will be discounted.

Rao’s Homemade Spaghetti Pasta

According to Chef Morgan Jr., “The foundation of a great pasta dish starts with the pasta itself, and Rao’s Homemade Spaghetti stands out because of its traditional Italian craftsmanship. Made from premium durum semolina flour and bronze die-cut, it has a rough texture that helps sauces cling to every strand for a better eating experience.” He adds, “I appreciate products that focus on quality and technique, and this is the kind of pantry staple that can elevate a simple weeknight pasta into something that feels like it came from a restaurant. When it’s available as a Prime Day deal, it’s a smart item to stock up on.”

Momofuku Black Truffle Chili Crunch by David Chang

“I’m always looking for ingredients that bring bold flavor with minimal effort, and Momofuku Black Truffle Chili Crunch does exactly that,” says Chef Morgan Jr. “The combination of spicy chili oil, crispy garlic, shallots, and earthy black truffle creates layers of heat, crunch, and umami. I love using it to finish noodles, eggs, pizza, roasted vegetables, seafood, or even a simple bowl of rice. It’s one of those pantry upgrades that gives home cooks a restaurant-quality flavor experience with just one spoonful.”

La Tourangelle Avocado Oil

“A great avocado oil is a staple in my kitchen because of its versatility and clean flavor,” Chef Morgan Jr. shares. “I like La Tourangelle Avocado Oil for its smooth, buttery taste that works beautifully in salad dressings, drizzling over vegetables, finishing fish, or adding richness to fresh dishes. It’s a premium pantry ingredient that can instantly elevate simple meals, making it a great item to grab when you see it on a Prime Day deal.”

Mauna Loa

“Mauna Loa macadamias are a convenient pantry staple that offer a simple, satisfying snack option to keep on hand for in between meals or for entertaining,” says Batayneh. “The macadamia nuts are naturally rich and crunchy, and have a naturally buttery flavor making them a simple choice that feels a bit elevated while still being approachable.”

Batayneh also loves them because they’re a good source of plant-protein, low in calories and high in good fats.

“Packed with more monounsaturated fats than any other nut, the highest omega-7 content of all nuts, six times the omega-3s of almonds and just 4g of carbs per serving, Mauna Loa macadamias bring both flavor and function to snack time and meals.” She explains, “They work well on their own or as a topping for yogurt, oatmeal, or salads for added texture and flavor.”