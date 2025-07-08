7 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals July 8 to 11th

Amazon Prime Day, well, week, is almost here, and the sales are scorching hot. This year, the online retailer is preparing the longest Prime Day event ever. From July 8 through July 11 you can save on so many food-related items, from groceries and food delivery to kitchen gadgets you’ve had your eye on all year. Here are the 7 best Amazon Prime Day deals on food and eating.

Grubhub+ Deals

Grubhub+ offers Prime members a limited-time food delivery deal for Prime Day with four days of a major discount: 50% off Grubhub+ orders for all Prime/GH+ members, up to $20. Use the code PRIME50 with a minimum order subtotal of at least $25 before tax, tip, and fees. Limit one redemption per user.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bobo’s

One of our favorite healthy snacks, Bobo’s, is offering a great deal for Amazon Prime Day. Take 30% off Bobo’s delicious baked goods, including oatmeal bars, oat bites, PB&J’s, Fig Bars, and more. All the deals will be available on Bobo’s Amazon storefront.

Amazon Fresh

There will be great grocery deals via Amazon Fresh before and during the main sales event. Now through July 7, save $10 on in-store purchases of $50+ and stack with monthly Prime savings for $10 off purchases of $100+, totaling up to $20 in savings. Online shoppers can take $30 off their next order of $150+ and enjoy discounts up to 30% on Frito-Lay, 25% on Ferrero Rocher and Red Bull, and 20% on Nespresso pods. During Prime Day (July 8-11), the deals improve with $20 off in-store purchases of $75+, which can be combined with the $10 monthly Prime savings on $100+ purchases for total savings up to $30. And the savings don’t end when Prime Day does – Prime members continue to receive $10 off in-store grocery purchases of $100+ every month throughout the year.

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Multicooker

Now is the time to buy the Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Multicooker, a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice maker, steamer, and more. The 6-quart version is just $69.99 from $139.99 and is a customer favorite with an average 4.6-star rating with 42,772 ratings. “The Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 is hands down one of the best kitchen gadgets I’ve ever purchased! If you’re someone who loves cooking but also wants to save time, this is a must-have. It combines 9 different functions, including pressure cooking, slow cooking, rice cooking, sautéing, steaming, yogurt making, and more. It’s like having multiple kitchen appliances in one!” one shopper writes.

Weber Spirit EP-425 4-Burner Propane Grill

The Weber Spirit EP-425 4-Burner Propane Grill rarely goes on sale, but in honor of Prime Day, it’s $150 off, just $399 instead of $549.99. “We are LOVING our new grill,” writes a fan. “I was EXTREMELY hesitant at the idea of having to self assemble but was shocked at how easy it was! My husband and I worked as a team and got it assembled in about an hour. Works perfectly, looks sleek, and feels well built. The wheels are an added bonus that make movement and storage so much easier.”

Breville Stainless Steel Super Q Blender

I am obsessed with my Breville Stainless Steel Super Q Blender, which I have used for years. It makes the best smoothies and juices, and is very well made. Right now it is $399 from $549.95, a great deal. “Everything about this feels very high quality. The buttons, dials, materials of the jugs, lids, and base; they all are pleasant to interact with, and feel nice to touch,” one shopper says. “As for performance it’s actually difficult to believe. I’ve made smoothies with whole berries, and chia seeds, as well as soups with roasted (skin on) squash. With each the texture is amazing. The blender gives whatever you put into it the mouthfeel of greek yogurt, it’s so impossibly smooth I love it so much. I thought the other blender I had was good but jesus. It’s also easy to clean, and although the vitamix performs equally well, I like how this one has programs so you can step out of the room while it works, and the look fits better in a home in my opinion. Worth the money, especially if you’re like me and have high sensitivities to texture.”

Brita

There are many Brita deals this Prime Day, starting on July 4. The Brita Small 6 Cup Pitcher, great for college students and apartment dwellers, is $16.99 (42% off), while the Brita Large 10 Cup Pitcher, perfect for families and summer hosting, is $22.49 (25% off). If you just need to replenish your supply of Brita Standard Replacement Filters, they are 10% off, just $31.49.