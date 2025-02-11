America Just Voted This Their Favorite Restaurant Chain and You'll Be Shocked

The most popular restaurant chain in America might surprise you. Nation's Restaurant News and Technomic published the annual America's Favorite Chains report earlier this month. While there were some repeats from last year on the list, the top restaurant in the country probably isn't what you would expect. Here are the top 10 restaurants in the country, according to customers scoring them regarding service and hospitality, unit appearance and ambiance, food and beverage, convenience and takeout, and value.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, the steak and BBQ joint competing with Longhorn was the 10th most popular restaurant on the list. The global chain, ironically based in Kentucky and boasting over 580 locations in 49 states and nine foreign countries, scored 57.8%.

Bahama Breeze Island Grille

Bahama Breeze Island Grille has been a favorite for decades, bringing island food and flair to worldwide locations. The tropical-themed eaterie scored a 58%, nabbing the 9th spot.

Smoothie King

According to customers, Smoothie King has been blending fruit drinks for several decades and is still doing well. They offered up a 58.3% score, giving the smoothie joint 8th place.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Fogo de Chão

A new brand that made the list? Fogo de Chão, coming in hot in 7th place. The Brazilian steakhouse chain, serving up all-you-can-eat churrasco, scored 58.9%. It operates 100 locations globally, including around 80 in the U.S.

Capital Grille

The Capital Grille, a fine dining steakhouse serving delicious cuts of meat, scored the number 6 slot on the list with a 59% score. The chain has been around since 1990 and continues to earn praise from its customer base.

Tropical Smoothie Café

Tropical Smoothie Café, where blended drinks and smoothie bowls are the ultimate crowd-pleasers, was voted the top smoothie place in the country. They finished 5th place with a 59.5% score.

Seasons 52

Seasons 52, generally located in or near upscale shopping centers, is 4th. The chain, specializing in fresh, seasonal cuisine, scored 60.1%.

Dutch Bros Coffee

Surprisingly, Dutch Bros Coffee is the only coffee shop on the list. The brand recently added Cereal Sips to its menu, fusing coffee and favorite cereals together, scoring 61.3%.

Ruth's Chris Steak House

Ruth's Chris Steak House is the most popular steakhouse, according to the survey with a

62.5%. Last year, the expensive eateria was number one on the list.

Nothing Bundt Cakes

And, the new number one with a 68.7% score? Nothing Bundt Cakes."We at Nothing Bundt Cakes are so grateful to our guests across the country who voted us No. 1," said Nothing Bundt Cakes CEO Dolf Berle in a statement. "We owe this honor to our wonderful bakery owners and the way they spread joy, care and kindness through cake in the communities they serve." The brand also shared their excitement on Instagram. "THANK YOU‼️For voting us Americas #1 Favorite Brand🥇 It is SUCH an honor to serve all of you every single day💞 Over 100,000 people voted according to Nation's Restaurant News!"