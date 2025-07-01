McDonald’s Just Rolled Out This Big New Cheeseburger Nationwide

McDonald’s is coming in hot this year. First, they added McCrispy Strips, their version of chicken fingers, to the menu earlier this year. Then, they announced the return of the fan favorite Snack Wraps in July. But the Big Arches isn’t stopping there. According to insiders, McDonald’s will start serving up the Daily Double nationwide in July, and fans are excited.

The Daily Double is a cheeseburger with two patties. How does it differ from the other two double cheeseburgers? While the McDouble and Double Cheeseburger come with mustard, ketchup, chopped onions, pickle slices, and cheese, the newer version is slightly different. Instead, it comes with mayo, lettuce, shredded onions, and sliced tomato.

“Curious about what is in a Daily Double? It’s made with two 100% beef patties, seasoned to perfection, and melty American cheese topped off with shredded lettuce, slivered onions, mayo and two juicy slices of tomato,” McDonald’s writes in the description. Each burger has 490 calories and 22 grams of protein.

Initially tested in Miami, Seattle, and Chicago, the Daily Double is available through the end of 2025.

Another perk? It can be ordered as part of McDonald's McValue Meal Deal, which includes small fries, four-piece McNuggets, and a small drink for $6 or $7, depending on the restaurant. The McChicken and McDouble Meal Deals cost $5.

Influencer Markie Devo shared about the new menu item on Instagram. “Ronald McDonald approved this message.🤡🍔The Daily Double is offically nationwide. Previously the burger was available at select locations. It’s made with two 100% beef patties, seasoned to perfection, and topped with melty American cheese, shredded lettuce, slivered onions, mayo and two juicy slices of tomato on a bun,” he writes.

“Loveee the daily double! Glad it’ll be easier to find, only one spot offered it here lol,” commented a follower. “I saw this on my mobile menu when I was ordering Saturday and thought maybe they renamed the McDouble because I didn’t look too closely. This is more deluxe,” another writes. “I tried it last week and it’s very good. The daily double it is so fresh, but I add pickles with extra lettuce and extra tomato,” a third says. “People have been missing out on the daily double? A tragedy!!!! Lol its my fave burger from McDs,” yet another commented.