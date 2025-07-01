McDonald’s Just Brought Twister Fries to the US for the First Time

McDonald’s fries are arguably the most popular fast-food fries in America (if we’re going by the fact that McDonald’s is the most popular fast-food restaurant, which it absolutely is). Now lucky customers get to sample new Twister Fries for a limited time only, in a limited market only (there’s always a catch). If you live in this specific area you can try the new fries for yourself, and if not, there are plenty of other new fast-food gems available nationwide. Here’s what customers need to know about the new McDonald’s fries, and other new menu items available right now.

Twister Fries

The Snackolator account dropped news of the McDonald’s fries via Instagram: “You can now get Twister Fries currently sold in other countries at McDonald’s international restaurant in Chicago (1035 W. Randolph). At this location they rotate a menu every 6 weeks or so and feature items that they’re currently selling outside of the USA,” they captioned the post. “Heading to Chicago next week and that McDonald’s is on my list! Going to have to try the fries!” one fan commented. Don’t live near Chicago? Try these instead…

Taco Bell Crispy Chicken Burrito

Taco Bell better give the new Crispy Chicken Burrito a permanent spot on the menu, because it’s that good. “I had the avocado one, and I thought it was really good. I mean, at least for Taco Bell,” one Redditor said. “Alright the new crispy chicken burrito/taco is a home run. I think this is the best thing lately that taco bell had put out. Highly recommend trying it if you haven’t!” another raved.

Domino’s Stuffed Parmesan Crust Pizza

The Domino’s Stuffed Parmesan Crust Pizza is another crowd-pleasing new item from the pizza giants. “[Contains] only cheese made with 100% real mozzarella encased in our premium buttery flavored dough. It’s topped with our signature garlic seasoning and a sprinkle of real Parmesan to give it that parm-tastic taste that just about everybody seems to love,” the company says.

Sonic x Grillo’s Pickles Big Dill Meal

Sonic and Grillo’s just teamed up for the ultimate new summer menu: Introducing the Sonic x Grillo’s Pickles Big Dill Meal, available through the app right now and from June 30 nationwide. Fans can choose from the Big Dill Double & Triple Sonic Smasher, Picklerita Slush, Dill Pickle Seasoned Tots and Groovy Fries. “Picklerita Slush – Star of the show,” one Redditor said. “The flavor reminds me a lot of the old school pickle scratch and sniff stickers.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

McDonald’s McCrispy Strips

McDonald’s new McCrispy Strips have garnered mixed opinions from fast-food fans. “I tried them and they were pretty good,” one Redditor said. “They were okay. Mine were way too crispy on the outside so maybe I need to give it another whirl. Definitely doesn’t compare to the Chicken Selects though. They should’ve just brought those back,” another commented.