Fast-Growing Breakfast Chain Plans to Open 13 New Locations

Fans of the 'NextGen Casual' daytime-only restaurant Another Broken Egg Café will soon have more locations to hit up for brunch. Last week, as reported in FSR, the brand announced it has signed development deals with four new franchise groups to expand its footprint in Florida, Kansas, North Carolina, and Texas. The deal represents a commitment to open 13 new cafes over the next three to four years.

Another Broken Egg Café serves up Southern-inspired fare and boasts a full bar serving boozy brunch drinks and mocktails in a modern setting. The menu includes fun dishes such as the Country Power Bowl, a Mardi Gras Omelette, and for the calorie-conscious, a Skinny Omelette. The brand saw significant growth in 2023, as it quickly approaches its milestone 100th restaurant. Last year, Another Broken Egg opened 16 new cafes and signed leases for 20 more to open in 2024 and beyond, proving that people are hungry (and thirsty!) for more next-level brunch spots.

"We're thrilled to welcome these four new groups to the Another Broken Egg Cafe franchise community," said Jeff Sturgis, Chief Development Officer for the chain. "With their diverse set of backgrounds and wealth of experience in business operations, we're confident that they will each excel at driving the brand forward in their respective markets. Their valuable partnerships give our team another reason to celebrate as we kick off 2024 feeling more energized than ever before." The franchisees have prior experience as owners and operators of Sonic, Denny's, Bennigan's, and Marriott Hotel properties.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The new development agreements will introduce the brand to several key markets in states where they already have an established presence including Wichita, KA; Concord, Winston-Salem, and Greensboro, NC; Port St. Lucie and Stuart, FL; and the Rio Grande Valley of Texas.

Founded outside New Orleans in 1996, Another Broken Egg Café doesn't shy away from promoting its full bar with signature cocktails, mimosas, and Bloody Marys. Drinks such as the Grand Mimosa and Milagro Mango Margarita are available by the glass or the pitcher. In a recent press release, the brand says alcohol sales account for more than 14 percent of total sales across its units.

The brand recently opened its first café in Maryland as well as new locations in Florida, South Carolina, Ohio, Texas, Georgia, and Tennessee.

"The growth momentum behind Another Broken Egg Cafe will only continue to accelerate in 2024 as we're poised to bring our Southern-inspired favorites to more markets across the country," said Paul Macaluso, the brand's president and CEO. "The four groups joining our world-class team of franchise operators recognize that now is the perfect opportunity to become part of an award-winning concept, and we're thrilled to have each of them on board."