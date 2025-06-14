Apple Cider Vinegar Shots Are Back—Can They Melt Fat After 50?

You may be wondering what all the new hype is surrounding apple cider vinegar (ACV) shots, and whether you should consider adding them to your wellness regimen. To learn specifics, we spoke to Laura Pensiero, RDN, chef/owner at Gigi Hudson Valley, to learn whether or not apple cider vinegar shots are the natural solution for weight loss and more after 50.

“ACV is gaining popularity for its potential benefits in weight management, blood sugar regulation, and digestion, especially among adults over 50,” Laura tells us. “Its long-standing reputation as a natural remedy and social media trends have fueled this resurgence.”

Let’s get into the benefits of including ACV in your routine.

Proven Benefits of Apple Cider Vinegar

Weight Loss and Fat Management

According to research, this product can be helpful if you are looking to lose weight.

“Clinical studies suggest ACV can modestly reduce weight, body fat, and waist circumference, particularly in overweight individuals,” says Laura. “Due to age-related metabolic changes, the effects may be less pronounced in older adults.”

Blood Sugar Regulation

Older adults who may be prone to glucose conditions may benefit from ACV.

Laura explains, “ACV has been shown to lower fasting blood glucose, improve insulin sensitivity, and help with A1C levels, especially in people with type 2 diabetes.”

Digestive Health

According to reports by some individuals, their digestion seems to be better as a result of ACV, although studies are limited.

“ACV is a fermented food that may support gut health, though most evidence is anecdotal,” Laura points out.

Helps Menopausal Symptoms

Menopause can slow down your metabolism, and ACV may help.

“There’s some evidence that ACV may help manage weight and metabolism during menopause, particularly through blood sugar control and appetite reduction,” says Laura. “However, scientific support for ACV alleviating menopausal symptoms like hot flashes is limited.”

Potential Risks When Older Adults Take ACV Shots:

Now that you know the benefits of taking apple cider vinegar shots, it’s essential to know the caveats.

Laura says, “To avoid risks, always dilute ACV, avoid straight shots, and consult your healthcare provider, especially if you are on medications. Consistency and moderation are essential for safe use.”

She also recommends having it with food, or even adding it to marinades, salad dressings, or soups. Here’s a little cheat sheet:

The acidity of ACV can damage tooth enamel. Digestive problems may result in nausea, irritated throat, or increased acid reflux. Taking ACV with heart medications, diuretics, or insulin ACV may impact blood sugar and potassium levels. Too much ACV can cause reduced bone density.

If you aren’t a fan of the shots, you can also opt for gummies or a capsule, but they may not result in the same benefits as the liquid form.