Applebee's Hefty & Popular All-You-Can-Eat Deal Is Back (Along With Cheap Cocktails)

This is the summer of restaurant value deals, and Applebee's is adding its own take on gluttony to the menu. After debuting three new crispy chicken sandwiches, the chain is bringing back a fan-favorite bottomless deal and rolling out some exciting cocktails to wash all that food down.

Applebee's just relaunched its All You Can Eat Boneless Wings, Riblets, and Double Crunch Shrimp deal, where customers can choose one or mix and match and get their meal with a side of coleslaw and endless fries for $15.99. Applebee's fans will want to note that this limited-time deal will only be available for dine-in customers. As with any other restaurant chain promotion, pricing and participation may vary by location.

Customers who opt for the chain's boneless wings (1,170 calories in the initial serving) can choose from six sauce options: Classic Buffalo (210 calories), Honey BBQ (190 calories), Sweet Asian Chile (260 calories), Garlic Parmesan (390 calories), Extra Hot Buffalo (220 calories), and Honey Pepper (230 calories).

The wings are also served with coleslaw (140 calories), endless classic fries (400 calories), and a choice of blue cheese (200 calories) or house-made buttermilk ranch dressing (160 calories).

Then, there are the riblets (1,150 calories in the initial serving), which are slow-cooked and served with a choice of Honey BBQ (260 calories) or sweet Asian Chile sauce (350 calories). Like the boneless wings, the riblets come with a side of coleslaw and endless classic fries.

Finally, the crispy Double Crunch Shrimp (1,000 calories in the initial serving) comes with a side of cocktail sauce, coleslaw, and endless classic fries.

The new menu additions don't stop at food. If you're looking for something refreshing to pair with your boneless wings, riblets, or crispy shrimp, Applebee's just introduced new $10 cocktails, which are all served in buckets.

First, there's the Rum Breeze Bucket (380 calories), which the chain unveiled in March. This drink is made with Bacardí Superior Rum, Malibu Coconut Rum, blue curaçao, lemon, pineapple juice, and lemon lime soda.

Then, there are two-brand new buckets. The Watermelon Daq-A-Rita Bucket (590 calories) combines a watermelon Patrón Silver margarita with a Bacardi Lime daiquiri, while the Citrus Twister Tea Bucket (300 calories) features a full can of Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea, plus Absolut Citron.

Also joining Applebee's drink lineup are three Summertime Sips, which include two new drinks. The first is the $5 Backyard Blackberry Lemonade (210 calories), which consists of Tito's Handmade Vodka, Ole Smoky Blackberry Moonshine, premium lemon sour, and lemonade.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

For strawberry lemonade fans, the chain also just announced the launch of its new Rockin' Poppin' Strawberry Lemonade (210 calories). This non-alcoholic offering features strawberry popping candy and is priced at $4.50. When dine-in customers order this drink, 50 cents will automatically be donated to Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, a charity dedicated to fighting childhood cancer. The third drink option on the Summertime Sip lineup is the $4 Twisted Hard Iced Tea. As a bonus, guests can order these three drinks to-go at participating locations.