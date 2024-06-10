Applebee's Just Launched 3 New Crispy Chicken Sandwiches

Just over a month after rolling out its new Chicken & Bacon Loaded Fries, Applebee's is giving customers even more new options to sink their teeth into. And the latest menu additions will pique the interest of fried chicken fans.

The casual dining chain is now serving three new sandwiches made with hand-breaded crispy chicken. Choices include the Bacon Ranch Crispy Chicken Sandwich, Sweet & Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich, and Bacon Cheddar Crispy Chicken Sandwich.

The Bacon Ranch Crispy Chicken Sandwich (1,260 calories) features a crispy chicken breast, two strips of applewood-smoked bacon, pickles, shredded lettuce, and house-made ranch on a brioche bun.

Then, Applebee's celebrates sweet and spicy flavors with its Sweet & Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich (1,340 calories). It includes a crispy chicken breast covered in a sweet Asian chili sauce, plus the chain's signature coleslaw on a brioche bun.

Finally, there's the Bacon Cheddar Crispy Chicken Sandwich (1,510 calories), which is only available for a limited time. This new sandwich consists of a crispy chicken breast, two slices of cheddar cheese, two strips of applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and a house-made tangy bacon sauce on a brioche bun.

"Big, bold, juicy—and crispy—these chicken sandwiches are packed with flavor and available in three delicious iterations, sure to satisfy all our guests' cravings," chef Shannon Johnson, head of culinary at Applebee'sPlus, said in a press release. "If you loved our Whole Lotta Bacon Burger, be sure to try our NEW Bacon Cheddar Crispy Chicken Sandwich to get your tangy bacon sauce fix!"6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Johnson leads Applebee's culinary team, which has been testing more than 300 menu items, according to the chain. In April, Applebee's released its Whole Lotta Bacon Burger (1,580 calories), which, like the new crispy chicken sandwich, features a tangy bacon sauce.

In addition to launching three new sandwiches, Applebee's is keeping the excitement going by bringing back its "Late Night Half Price Appetizers." Through this limited-time deal, customers can choose from a selection of menu items, including boneless wings, chicken wonton tacos, mozzarella sticks, chicken quesadillas, spinach and artichoke dip, Brew Pub Pretzels & Beer Cheese Dip, and Brew Pub Loaded Waffle Fries.

Customers can order their half-priced appetizers in the restaurant, online, and through the chain's mobile app.

The three new crispy chicken sandwiches aren't the only recent menu additions Applebee's fans can enjoy. The chain also just brought back its popular Star Spangled Sips. Available for a limited time, the beverages include the $5 Bahama Mama, $7 All-American Mucho, $4 Coors Light Brewtus draft beer, and the new $4 Watermelon Breeze Mocktail.