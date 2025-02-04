Applebee's Date Night Pass Is Back With $500 in Savings for Couples

Applebee's is the perfect spot for a casual date—it's a relaxed, reasonably-priced, and fun environment where no one is going to judge you for ordering dessert for dinner. If the restaurant is one of your go-to spots, we have some very exciting news—the Date Night Pass is back! The chain first launched the pass last year right before Valentine's Day, and it sold out so fast (one minute!), that round 2 was dropped later that month. And now lucky guests have a chance to grab one of the coveted passes all over again.

"For the second year, Applebee's is celebrating date night with the exclusive Applebee's® Date Night Pass™. This year, 3,000 passes will be available for purchase at $100 through a random drawing, exclusively for Club Applebee's members," the company says in a press release. "Guests randomly selected to purchase a pass can enjoy up to $50 of food and non-alcoholic beverages once a month for dine-in or To Go."

"We live in a small town in western Pennsylvania, so when we first used the pass at our local Applebee's, the reactions from staff and fellow diners were priceless," one Redditor posted last year. "The pass even worked during our travels to Florida, NYC, and the Outer Banks! Everywhere we went, people were curious about how we got it… We used the pass in so many creative ways. Once, we brought two appetizer platters to a neighbor's pool party, and my wife was the hero of her playdates when she showed up with Applebee's meals. One memorable moment was stocking up on burgers for a watch party at our house—we staggered the orders over two days to keep everything fresh. Late-night cravings? No problem. The pass let us grab quick, delicious meals without breaking a sweat."

For those unfamiliar with the Date Night Pass, here's how it works: Sign up as a Club Applebee's member (it's free!) and register on the Applebee's website by February 12, 2025, 11:59 p.m. EST. Winners will be notified on Valentine's Day if they are one of 3,000 Club Applebee's members who have been randomly selected to purchase a Date Pass for $100. Each pass is redeemable for 12 visits between March 1, 2025, and February 28, 2026. "That's $500 in savings and one date night a month for a whole year at Applebee's!" the company says.

That's not all—on March 1, 2025, Applebee's is launching the Applebee's Date Night Challenge, where guests can share how they celebrate date night on Instagram and X using the hashtags #ApplebeesDateNight and #Sweepstakes. Applebee's will randomly select 12 monthly winners to receive a $100 gift card, and one lucky couple could win a trip for the "ultimate date night" at any Applebee's in the continental United States. This grand prize includes flights, hotel, limo, and two new outfits for what is sure to be an unforgettable experience.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"We don't just make meals for our guests, we make memories," said Joel Yashinsky, chief marketing officer at Applebee's. "From first dates to birthdays, anniversaries, and everything in between, there's always an occasion to celebrate at Applebee's. Our exclusive Date Night Pass is the perfect way to keep the celebrations going every month over the course of the year with an incredible value! Whether it's a night out with friends, or a cozy meal with a loved one, we've got date night covered."

For more information, head to ApplebeesDateNightPass.com. Good luck!