The Best Applebee's Order for Weight Loss
Applebee's has been serving up deliciousness since 1980. And, let's face it: When something works, why not stick with it? There's no reason to cross Applebee's off the list when you are dieting. We spoke with a registered dietitian who shares the best Applebee's order for weight loss, so listen up.
Everyone loves comfort food, and Applebee's is one of the best chain restaurants to turn to when you want to indulge in exactly that. From Boneless Wings and Spinach and Artichoke Dip to Shrimp N' Parmesan Sirloin and Classic Broccoli Chicken Alfredo, there are so many mouthwatering choices. The menu at Applebee's also has healthy entreés to consider when you're watching your calories and waistline.
Losing weight is all about making the right selections when dining out and being mindful of portion sizes. Fast food and fast-casual dining aren't healthy choices to turn to regularly, but every so often, it's important to treat yourself to ensure your weight-loss journey is sustainable. So make a date for Applebee's and check out the following Applebee's orders for weight loss.
The Blackened Cajun Salmon Is a Great Applebee's Order for Those Watching Their Waistlines
Fat: 28 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)
Sodium: 1,790 mg
Carbs: 47 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 5 g)
Protein: 43 g
According to Courtney Pelitera, MS, RD, CNSC, a registered dietitian specializing in sports nutrition and wellness nutrition from Top Nutrition Coaching, seafood lovers should consider the Blackened Cajun Salmon. Pelitera recommends ordering the standard side of garlic mashed potatoes and broccoli. This way, you get an impressive 43 grams of protein and seven grams of fiber in a 600-calorie serving.
If salmon is not your thing, Pelitera offers a couple of additional options when dining at Applebee's.
The Bourbon Street Chicken and Shrimp
Fat: 43 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)
Sodium: 2,510 mg
Carbs: 47 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 7 g)
Protein: 55 g
"[The Bourbon Street Chicken and Shrimp] is also a great option with 790 calories and 55 grams of protein," Pelitera shares. "This would be an easy one to even reduce the calories and increase fiber by switching the standard mashed potatoes with broccoli or a side salad."
The 6 oz. or 8 oz. Top Sirloin Steak Dinner
Fat: 25 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g)
Sodium: 1,880 mg
Carbs: 43 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 6 g)
Protein: 42 g
If steak is your go-to order, Pelitera recommends the 6 oz. or 8 oz. Top Sirloin Steak Dinner with mashed potatoes and broccoli. This option is chock-full of fiber and protein without a high calorie count (just 560 calories for 6 oz.; 620 calories for 8 oz.).
Healthier Ordering Tips at Applebee's
- Check out the menu in advance. Applebee's online nutrition portal makes it easy for dieters on a diet to plan their meals before heading to the restaurant.
- Consider the protein, fiber, and calorie counts. As a dietitian, Pelitera always looks at three main things when ordering healthier options at restaurants like Applebee's: fiber, protein, and calories. "I compare the amount of protein to the calorie load," she shares. "For example, something with about 40 grams of protein and 600 to 800 calories is a great ratio, with about 23% of calories coming from protein. Then, 5 grams to 10 grams of fiber in the same dish, and you have a really nice, nutritionally dense, healthy meal!"
- Choose veggie-heavy side dishes. Boost your fiber intake and lower the overall calorie count by opting for vegetable-heavy sides. "If I am really craving a sandwich (the Bacon Ranch Grilled Chicken Sandwich), [for instance,] I will switch out the standard fries for broccoli side dish and add 4 grams of fiber and reduce calories by 300 calories per serving," Pelitera shares.
- Be mindful of portion sizes. It really is okay to have a cheat day every now and then, but a lifestyle rule for dieting and beyond is to limit your portion sizes so you don't end up blowing your calorie budget for the day. If it's helpful, ask your server to use a smaller plate; it will look like you have a much bigger meal in front of you.