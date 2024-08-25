Applebee's has been serving up deliciousness since 1980. And, let's face it: When something works, why not stick with it? There's no reason to cross Applebee's off the list when you are dieting. We spoke with a registered dietitian who shares the best Applebee's order for weight loss, so listen up.

Everyone loves comfort food, and Applebee's is one of the best chain restaurants to turn to when you want to indulge in exactly that. From Boneless Wings and Spinach and Artichoke Dip to Shrimp N' Parmesan Sirloin and Classic Broccoli Chicken Alfredo, there are so many mouthwatering choices. The menu at Applebee's also has healthy entreés to consider when you're watching your calories and waistline.

Losing weight is all about making the right selections when dining out and being mindful of portion sizes. Fast food and fast-casual dining aren't healthy choices to turn to regularly, but every so often, it's important to treat yourself to ensure your weight-loss journey is sustainable. So make a date for Applebee's and check out the following Applebee's orders for weight loss.

The Blackened Cajun Salmon Is a Great Applebee's Order for Those Watching Their Waistlines

Nutrition ( Per order) : Calories : 600

Fat : 28 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 1,790 mg

Carbs : 47 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 43 g

According to Courtney Pelitera, MS, RD, CNSC, a registered dietitian specializing in sports nutrition and wellness nutrition from Top Nutrition Coaching, seafood lovers should consider the Blackened Cajun Salmon. Pelitera recommends ordering the standard side of garlic mashed potatoes and broccoli. This way, you get an impressive 43 grams of protein and seven grams of fiber in a 600-calorie serving.

If salmon is not your thing, Pelitera offers a couple of additional options when dining at Applebee's.

The Bourbon Street Chicken and Shrimp

Nutrition ( Per order) : Calories : 790

Fat : 43 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 2,510 mg

Carbs : 47 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 55 g

"[The Bourbon Street Chicken and Shrimp] is also a great option with 790 calories and 55 grams of protein," Pelitera shares. "This would be an easy one to even reduce the calories and increase fiber by switching the standard mashed potatoes with broccoli or a side salad."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The 6 oz. or 8 oz. Top Sirloin Steak Dinner

Nutrition ( Per 6 oz. sirloin) : Calories : 560

Fat : 25 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 1,880 mg

Carbs : 43 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 42 g

If steak is your go-to order, Pelitera recommends the 6 oz. or 8 oz. Top Sirloin Steak Dinner with mashed potatoes and broccoli. This option is chock-full of fiber and protein without a high calorie count (just 560 calories for 6 oz.; 620 calories for 8 oz.).

Healthier Ordering Tips at Applebee's