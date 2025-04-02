Applebee's Dishes Ranked From Worst to Best by Customers

Applebee's can always be relied upon for reasonably-priced, good quality basic menu items like burgers, chicken, salads, and much more in a comfortable environment. The fast-casual chain has a huge menu and fans of the restaurant have strong opinions about their favorite orders, but what are the must-have items available? I analyzed comments on social media including in the r/Applebees subreddit to see which dishes are the most popular, focusing on factors such as enthusiasm, frequency of mentions, consistent praise across the board, and overall demand. Here are 6 dishes Applebee's guests are obsessed with, ranked from least to best.

French Onion Soup

Applebee's French Onion Soup is frequently mentioned as a solid menu option, with fans wanting to recreate the recipe at home. "We use 2 slices of Swiss cheese with shredded Parmesan cheese on top. The crouton is Holland Rusk," one helpful Redditor revealed. The soup is a satisfying choice if not the most exciting guests say—although some are annoyed about inconsistency with how the soup is made.

Fiesta Lime Chicken

The Fiesta Lime Chicken is another favorite with Applebee's customers. "Bourbon Street Chicken or Fiesta Lime— Both are classic menu items. The Bourbon chicken has a bit more kick to it, whereas Fiesta has both mexi-ranch and a cilantro-like glaze," one Redditor recommended. "Fiesta Lime Chicken! It's the best," another chimed in.

Four-Cheese Mac & Cheese with Honey Pepper Chicken Tenders

The Mac & Cheese is a hit with Applebee's customers, although some wish it were more cheesy. "I get the four cheese Mac & Cheese with honey chicken tenders, but I get it without the sauce on the tenders," one fan raved. "It's really good and has bacon bits in it and on it and it's so delicious." Another agreed, saying, "Four Cheese Mac — A personal favorite. The honey pepper sauce is quite sweet but the black pepper and the parmesan pasta sauce help to cut it."

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Coming in strong at number three is the Applebee's Spinach and Artichoke Dip, a decadent, creamy appetizer served with white corn tortilla chips and chipotle lime salsa. "Still a fan of the spinach artichoke dip," one guest said. "We used to make it in house but it was so popular that we couldn't keep up with demand," a former employee shared.

Bone-In & Boneless Wings

The Wings are a big hit with Applebee's guests, who love the taste, value, and consistency. "We like their bone-in hot buffalo wings. They're one of the few places around here who actually cook them well, and crispy on the outside," one fan shared. "If you want to just snack on some apps I would say wings (boneless or bone-in), spinach dip or wonton tacos," another agreed.

And the Winner Is… Chicken Wonton Tacos

Applebee's guests can't get enough of the Chicken Wonton Tacos, one of the most frequently raved-about menu items. The dish is made with sweet Asian chile-marinated grilled chicken stuffed into wonton shells "tacos", topped with coleslaw and cilantro. "Chicken wonton tacos all the way!!!" one excited fan said. "My wife and I LOVE the chicken wonton tacos. We've tried to replicate them at home several times, but they're still not the same. We fry the wontons but can't get them in taco form. How do they do it!? We've resulted to making these in bowl form at home and breaking the fried wontons on top," another said.