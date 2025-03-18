IHOP and Applebee's Under One Roof in Major Expansion Coming This Year

Dual-branded Applebee's–IHOP locations have been opening across the United States and are such a big success, parent company Dine Brands is planning on opening 23 more locations in 2025, bringing the total number to 41. This includes new locations in Costa Rica and Mexico, the company announced on March 13.

"I am incredibly proud of the progress we are making to expand and grow with new and existing franchisees around the world," said Scott Gladstone, President, International and Corporate Development at Dine Brands Global. "Our expansion plans create opportunities to adapt to local customs, tastes, and traditions, as well as new formats and varying footprints. We are committed to creating compelling and profitable opportunities for franchisees and the company, and new and unique experiences for our guests." Here's what guests need to know about the new restaurants.

Best of Both Worlds

So how does it work when you visit an Applebee's-IHOP restaurant? According to Dine Brands, you get the best of both worlds. "Guests can enjoy all the classics from IHOP's world-famous pancakes and breakfast offerings to Applebee's fan-favorite boneless wings, burgers, and appetizers from morning to late-night," the company says. This means customers can mix and match items from both menus, including specialty cocktails.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Restaurant Style

Guests can even pick which restaurant style they prefer—the "the warm, familiar atmosphere" of Applebee's or the "bright, cheerful ambiance" of IHOP. "For decades, Applebee's and IHOP have been places where friends gather, families celebrate, and careers begin. Now, with our dual-branded restaurant, we are combining the strengths of both brands to create a unique and innovative dining experience that offers choice, variety, and value to guests," said Dine Brands chief executive officer John Peyton.

Big International Expansion

The Applebee's-IHOP restaurants are also doing well internationally, with 13 international dual-branded franchises across Canada, Mexico, Honduras, and the Middle East, as of September 30, 2024. 14 more dual-branded locations will open in the U.S. through 2026, including the transformation of existing single-branded restaurants into new locations.

Once-Dominant Restaurant Chain Slashes Jobs After Major Sales Slump

50 Cent Boneless Wings

Wing lovers should move fast if they want to take advantage of Applebee's current wings deal. From March 18-21, guests can get wings for just 50 cents each. "Tossed and sauced to perfection, America's Favorite Boneless Wings are the perfect snack for any occasion," said Vicki Hormann, executive director of Off-Premise & CRM at Applebee's. "Don't let time run out on this buzzer beater deal – be sure to score your Boneless Wings for only 50 cents each on March 18-21 when you order To Go!"

St. Patrick's Day Cocktails

Applebee's fans can celebrate St. Patrick's Day with two limited-edition cocktails right now. Choose between the $6 Tipsy Leprechaun featuring Jameson Irish Whiskey, or the new Golden Goose, featuring Grey Goose Vodka. The chain is also offering non-alcoholic Rainbow Lemonades for a limited time.