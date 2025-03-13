Arby's Is Giving Away Free Sandwiches—Here's How to Get Yours

St. Patrick's Day celebrates all things Irish – including food. One of the most Irish foods ever? Corned beef. Arby's is celebrating the annual holiday not only by offering a Corned Beef Rueben to the menu, but giving it away to customers. Here is everything you need to know about the special deal going on right now.

Arby's Is Giving Away a Free Corned Beef Rueben with a $10 Purchase

Now through March 16th, Arby's is giving away a free Corned Beef Rueben with any $10 minimum purchase. To order, simply head over to www.arbys.com or visit an Arby's location. They have also launched a festive t-shirt exclusively on their online shop. For $25 you can get an "Eat Me I'm Arby's Reuben Tee" to get you in the mood for the St. Patrick's Day.

WWE Superstar Sheamus Is Part of the Celebration

WWE Superstar Sheamus recently posted on Instagram sporting the "Eat Me I'm Arby's Reuben" tee – while eating an Arby's Corned Beef Reuben sandwich, of course. "This St. Paddy's Day, celebrate with a BANGER of a shirt thanks to my mates at @Arbys. Go to arbysshop.com but act fast – these will sell out faster than a Brogue Kick to the face!" he wrote.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

McDonald's Also Brought Back the Shamrock Shake

Arby's isn't the only fast food joint serving up Irish themed eats for the holiday. McDonald's recently announced the annual return of the Shamrock Shake, this year bringing back a special guest star and joining forces with Ancestry to make a clever announcement. "Reuniting w uncle o'grimacey to tell u the shamrock shake is back," they captioned a cute video of the two. "We got grimace finding his family history before GTA 6," one follower commented. "Shamrock Shake is good; but bring back the Grimace Shake that thing was 🅱️USSIN," added another.

Dave's Hot Chicken Has a Dave's Lucky Charms Top-Loaded Shake

Dave's Hot Chicken also decided to join in on the festive fun, adding Dave's Lucky Charms Top-Loaded Shake – Dave's signature milkshake, made with your choice of chocolate, strawberry, or vanilla, with a Lucky Charms topper – to the menu for a limited time. "At Dave's Hot Chicken, we're always looking for ways to turn up the flavor and fun," said said Dave's Hot Chicken's CEO, Bill Phelps. "Lucky Charms™ is an iconic cereal that brings back childhood memories for so many people, and we're excited to bring that nostalgia to our guests in a totally new way."

Dairy Queen Is Serving Up the Mint Oreo Blizzard

And, over at Dairy Queen, the Mint Oreo Blizzard will also be available for a limited time, in stores now until March 17, 2025. The green blizzard is filled with chocolate cookies and Oreo pieces.