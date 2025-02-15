Arby's Launches $6.99 Surf and Turf Deal Featuring Fan-Favorite Sandwiches

Arby's just launched a new Surf & Turf deal that will have fans lining up at the door. For just $6.99, guests can pick two sandwiches—one meat-based, one fish based—and get the best of both worlds at seriously good value for money. "At Arby's, we're always looking for ways to offer our customers the best quality at a great value, and with the launch of our new Surf & Turf deal, we've done just that," said Arby's Chief Marketing Officer Jeff Baker. "Our guests love our signature Beef 'N Cheddar and Wild-caught Alaskan Pollock. Now, they can mix and match two of these sandwiches for a great price."

For a limited time, guests can choose from the following three sandwiches as part of the Surf & Turf deal:

Crispy Fish: A crispy flaky filet made from wild-caught fish, topped with tangy tartar sauce and fresh lettuce on a toasted sesame seed bun.

Classic Beef 'N Cheddar: Arby's top-selling sandwich is made with slow-roasted, thinly sliced beef, topped with warm cheddar cheese sauce and zesty Red Ranch, all served on a toasted onion roll. This sandwich is the epitome of what Arby's is known for: quality, roast beef excellence.

Fish 'N Cheddar: A signature creation combining the same delicious crispy and flaky filet made from wild-caught fish, tartar sauce, and warm cheddar cheese sauce – all served on a toasted sesame seed bun for the ultimate Surf & Turf experience.

What if you only want turf without the surf? Customers can also opt for just two Classic Beef 'N Cheddar sandwiches for the same price of $6.99.

Arby's fans are excited about the new deal, sharing their thoughts on social media. "Their fish is pretty good! That's the only item I've had from Arby's. Fish and fries normally," one Redditor said. "Their fish sandwich is delicious! Lent is coming up and the lines will be long again," another agreed.

More than one fast-food fan compared the Arby's fish sandwiches to the big competitor (obviously McDonald's with its Filet-O-Fish). "One of the best, maybe the best, of the fish sandwiches," one fan said. "Would be awesome to see a flatbread version…and the spicy fish variation they had a couple of years back was pretty decent as well," another Redditor commented. "I'm a manager at Arby's. You can ask for the bun to be replaced with flatbread. It's how I eat mine," a helpful commenter shared.

"The Surf & Turf menu features premium wild-caught Alaskan Pollock fish and Arby's signature slow-roasted, thinly sliced roast beef, bringing elevated fine dining classics to guests at an affordable price. Plus, Arby's wild-caught fish is bigger than some of their competitor fish sandwiches, making it the perfect indulgence for seafood lovers," Arby's says in a press release.