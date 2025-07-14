Popeyes Launches First-Ever Signature Sauce With Chicken Dippers

Earlier this summer, Popeyes started the “Wrap Wars” when they opted to drop a chicken wrap before the highly anticipated relaunch of the McDonald’s Snack Wrap. Now it seems the fried chicken brand is giving Chick-fil-A a little friendly competition. For years, Chick-fil-A sauce has been one of the most legendary dipping sauces in the fast food world. But Popeyes is launching its own official Signature Sauce for the first time ever, and it promises to be a crowd-pleaser.

Popeyes Signature Sauce Is Here for Good

Popeyes Signature Sauce is unlike any other sauce on their menu. According to the brand, “this creamy, craveable and unique sauce is one of a kind and undeniably Popeyes.” Inspired by the brand’s New Orleans roots, the new Signature Sauce “combines the bold flavors of the Louisiana ‘holy trinity’; bell pepper, celery, and onion, along with garlic and a dash of hot sauce for just the right amount of heat.”

It Comes in a Round, Dippable Cup

The sauce is served in a newly designed round cup, allowing guests to dip in easily. It’s perfect to accompany your favorite Popeyes items, including Cajun Fries, Chicken Sandwiches, Wings, and the fan-favorite Chicken Wraps that debuted this past June.,

It’s the “Perfect Companion” to All Menu Items

“Popeyes Signature Sauce is one of a kind with its creamy, irresistible flavor designed to be the perfect companion to every Popeyes menu item. We took our time developing it over the last five years, ensuring we landed on something undeniably Popeyes,” said Chef Amy Alarcon, VP of Culinary Innovation at Popeyes. “Creating a signature sauce is a monumental moment for our brand, and one we approached with care, knowing it had the potential to become an iconic part of our menu. It’s incredibly unique and ownable to our Cajun roots, which is a true testament to our Louisiana heritage.”

Also, Chicken Dippers Are Available for a Limited Time

The new sauce is perfect for eating with the new, limited-time-only Chicken Dippers, made with thin strips of all-white breast meat and hand-battered in Popeyes signature Louisiana garlic and spice blend. The new Chicken Dippers are priced at just $4.99 while they last.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

You Can Order Them As Part of the $20 Build Your Own Bundle Deal

There is also a Build Your Own Bundle deal for guests wanting to mix and match Chicken Dippers and Signature Sauce with other popular items. Available only through the Popeyes App and website, you get to choose three menu proteins and two sides for just $20.