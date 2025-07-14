If you have ever dined at The Cheesecake Facory, you are well aware that the menu is overwhelming to say the least. I’m not sure I have ever seen so many food and beverage options at a restaurant, with page upon page of pretty much every type of cuisine imaginable. If you aren’t sure what to order, you can’t go wrong with a few customer favorites. Here are the 7 most popular Cheesecake Factory dishes right now, ranked by real customers—counting down to number one.

The Brown Bread

One of the top answers in a Reddit feed asking users to share their favorite items at the restaurant? The brown bread. “It’s not even close,” writes one fan. And even better news for people who can’t make it into the restaurant? “You can buy it in grocery stores now and it’s amazing 😍,” one person reveals. There is even a “bread finder” tab on the Cheesecake Factory website to locate the signature brown bread.

Miso Salmon

A lot of people have been raving about the Miso Salmon, which is served with snow peas, white rice, and a delicious miso suace. “I’ve recreated it at home a few times and it just doesn’t slap the same way,” one person wrote on Reddit. “With extra sauce to make the rice juicy. Yum,” another added.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Fried Macaroni and Cheese

The “fried mac and cheese balls,” aka Fried Macaroni and Cheese, is another favorite item. “Crispy Crumb Coated Macaroni and Cheese Balls. Served over a Creamy Marinara Sauce,” reads the menu description. “YESSSSS my mouth is watering just thinking about them,” one Redditor agrees. “My absolute favorite,” another confirms.

Chicken Littles

You don’t have to order off the kids men at Cheesecake Factory. Just get the iconic Chicken littles, “Chicken Tenderloins Breaded and Fried Crisp. Served with Mashed Potatoes and Fresh Buttered Corn,” reads the menu. “I’m picky so I just go with the chicken littles every time lol. It’s basically just adult chicken fingers but I have yet to be glared at so I’m gonna keep getting it,” writes one Redditor.

Thai Chicken Lettuce Wraps

The Thai Chicken Lettuce Wraps have been one of the most popular appetizers on the menu for decades. “Thai chicken lettuce wraps, been my go to for years,” one Redditor writes. “I like the ones on the skinnylicious menu because they come pre-assembled,” another adds. “Agree those are fantastic,” a third chimes in.

Louisiana Chicken Pasta

Louisiana Chicken Pasta has been a crowd-pleaser for decades, spawning endless copycat recipes. “Parmesan Crusted Chicken Served Over Pasta with Mushrooms, Peppers and Onions in a Spicy New Orleans Sauce,” reads the menu description. Other popular pasta include the 4 Cheese Pasta and Pasta Da Vinci, “Sauteed Chicken, Mushrooms and Onions in a Delicious Madeira Wine Sauce Tossed with Penne Pasta,” which one Redditor calls “heavenly.”

And Of Course, Cheesecake

And, of course, the top item to order at the Cheesecake Factory is the cheesecake. Many people are obsessed with the Lemon Raspberry Cream Cheesecake, which is Raspberry-Vanilla Cake, Creamy Lemon Cheesecake, Raspberry Lady Fingers and Lemon Mousse. “I love that and the white chocolate raspberry cheesecake,” another says. The restaurant just shared news about an exciting new cheesecake flavor on social media. “Meet the newest member of the cheesecake fam: Peach Perfect with Raspberry Drizzle! Available on National Cheesecake Day, 7/30. Make summer even peachier!” the brand captioned the post with a video of the delicious-looking dessert.