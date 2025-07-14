7 P.F. Chang’s Dishes Diners Say Are Worth Every Dollar

For over three decades, P.F. Chang’s has been serving guests generous portions of Chinese-inspired cuisine that’s bold, flavorful and customizable. The upscale chain has over 300 restaurants worldwide where diners can enjoy an array of dishes from plates of perfectly prepared fried rice to a variety of chicken entrées with just the right amount of seasoning and sauce.

But, these days going out to eat is not cheap, especially for sitdown restaurants. Food costs are soaring thanks to inflation and consumers are paying the price. But when you are in the mood to treat yourself, P.F. Chang’s delivers big.

Whether you’re celebrating or simply indulging, these seven items are the ones diners say are absolutely worth the extra few bucks.

Mongolian Beef

A classic favorite, this dish features tender beef stir-fried with scallions in a sweet and savory sauce that everyone loves.

One customer on Yelp wrote, “We had Chang’s Chicken lettuce wrap and Mongolian beef and it was delicious as usual.”

A second shared, “Food and service was good ! The Mongolian beef was tasty!

A third wrote, “Our food was excellent but the portions have really decreased. The Mongolian beef was cooked perfectly and the lo mein was scrumptious.”

Sesame Chicken

There are many tasty chicken entrées at P.F. Chang’s, but the Sesame Chicken is a standout.

A Yelp reviewer shared, “My friend and I ordered the sesame chicken, with added shrimp, and the orange chicken. We got steamed rice, and she had a boba tea. For desert we split the banana spring rolls. Delicious. We loved all the food. Large portions and even lots to take home. Thank you for a great dinner.”

The Best & Worst P.F. Chang’s Orders, According to a Dietitian

Dynamite Shrimp

The Dynamite Shrimp is a popular appetizer featuring crispy shrimp coated in a creamy, slightly spicy sauce and diners love it.

Yelper Leo H. from Ontario, CA wrote, “My favorite place to get Chinese food.. I love the salt & pepper prawns garlic noodles and the Singapore street noodles are my favorite the ginger chicken is good Mongolian Beef & Dynamite Shrimp are delicious you can never go wrong here service here is always good.. the raspberry lemon drop is my go to drink so if your in the mood for good Chinese food this is the perfect place.”

Lettuce Wraps

Lettuce wraps are a staple on P.F. Chang’s menu. You can order vegetarian or chicken and they’re always a hit. Plus, the appetizers are just $10 all day long.

One Yelper wrote, “All day everyday $10 – loved it! We tried all the appetizers. Delicious! We even had double servings of lettuce wrapsbecause it was so good. Never disappoints. Only thing for me, lettuce was not offered. Instead, it was romaine. Nonetheless, wraps were still good.”

A second person wrote, “Nobody should dine here without the experience of their outrageously tasty lettuce wraps.”

Kung Pao Chicken

P.F. Chang’s Kung Pao Chicken is a crowd-please for a reason. It’s the perfect balance of heat and sweetness combined with crunchy peanuts, fresh peppers and tender chicken.

Yelp reviewer Pedro G. wrote, “For our entrées I chose the Kung Pao Chicken with Lo Mein. Let me tell you how good this food was. The chicken was nice and tender making it easy to chew, although a tad bit salty the chicken had an explosion of flavor.”

Red Velvet Cupcake

If you plan on saving room for dessert, the Red Velvet Cupcake is getting rave reviews.

One Yelper wrote, “The Red Velvet Cupcake comes with a candy-sweet drizzle to pour on top, but it was a bit sweet combined with the dessert. By itself though, it’s good. As far as the cupcake itself, it was really tasty! I enjoyed this treat with my dinner and I’m glad I tried it.

I would give their Red Velvet Cupcake a 5/5.

Hot & Sour Soup

The Hot & Sour Soup is the ideal blend of savory-sour-spicy that isn’t too vinegary or peppery. It’s crafted from quality ingredients and the level of heat is customizable.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

One customer on Yelp wrote, “Tried the Chef’s Feast; hot & sour soup was hearty and flavorful; the pork dumplings were crispy in a delicious garlic sauce; the Spicy Crispy Chicken (loaded with garlic, green onions and their sweet and spicy sauce, so good!;”

A second shared, “We had some Pomegranate Lemonade with Changs Chicken Bowl with a cup of Low Mein, and a Mongolian Beef Bowl with a cup of Low Mein. We also had cups of Hot & Sour Soup with Wonton Strips. This Soup was Awesome!”