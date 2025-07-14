 Skip to content

Applebee’s Just Launched a New Summer Menu

Applebee’s introduces fresh summer dishes and drinks.
Published on July 14, 2025 | 9:00 AM

Eating out is not cheap, but Applebee’s just made it more affordable and delicious. The casual chain known for its neighborhood local vibe and family-friendly environment just dropped new menu items that are not only tasty, but offer a lot of bang for your buck with the revival of the 2 for $25 deal. The new food dishes are included in the promotion that Reid Leslie, Vice President of Marketing, Applebee’s says is “one of our guests’ favorite offerings,” making the items that much more appealing. “Two entrées and an appetizer or two side salads, all for $25 is an incredible value, and with our new limited time entrée options guests can indulge in the perfect ‘Applebee’s summer,” Leslie tells Eat This, Not That! in a statement. The items just launched July 14 2025 and here’s everything to know about the latest Applebee’s summer menu.

Chicken Parmesan Fettuccine

Applebee’s

Pasta is always a crowd-pleaser no matter what time of the year and the new Chicken Parmesan Fettuccine from Applebees is a must-have. The new savory and creamy dish is topped with a crispy chicken breast filet, smothered in marinara sauce and topped with parmesan cheese, and served with a golden-brown signature breadstick with buttery garlic and parsley.

BIG Bangin’ Burger

Applebee’s

If you have a hankering for a good burger, the BIG Bangin’ Burger will satisfy your craving. The new item features a juicy all-beef patty topped with two slices of American cheese, topped with the new sweet and spicy secret sauce made with jalapenos and bacon. It comes served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles on a brioche bun.

Perfect Watermelon Margarita

Applebee’s

The Perfect Watermelon Margarita is a new refreshing drink that’s made with 1800 Reposado Tequila, Grand Marnier, Cointreau, watermelon and lime that’s served with a Shaker Tin for multiple perfect pours served by you, and for you.

IHOP and Applebee’s Just Merged Under One Roof—Here’s What’s Inside

Watermelon Lime Rush

Applebee’s

The Watermelon Lime Rush is a non alcoholic beverage. It’s a citrus and watermelon fusion of Red Bull Red Edition, strawberry, and lemon lime soda that’s zesty and energizing.

Strawberry Lemon Sunshine

Applebee’s

Lastly, the Strawberry Lemon Sunshine is part of Applebee’s ongoing partnership of 21 years with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation and the restaurant is hosting its annual fundraiser to support childhood cancer. With every Strawberry Lemon Sunshine in-restaurant purchase, a 50-cent donation from each sale will go directly to ALSF. In addition, guests can purchase a “digital lemon” online at checkout on Applebees.com and the Mobile App with donations of $1, $5, $10, and $20.

Heather Newgen
Heather Newgen has two decades of experience reporting and writing about health, fitness, entertainment and travel. Heather currently freelances for several publications. Read more about Heather
