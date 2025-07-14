Papa Johns Just Brought Back Its Most Craved Pizza Ever

Papa Johns just brought a fan-favorite pizza back to restaurants, and customers are hyped: The Cheesy Burger Pizza is the perfect combination of a burger and pizza, combining the best elements of both for the ultimate summertime treat. “Our cheeseburger inspired pizza starts with our medium original crust topped with a quarter pound of beef, plus burger sauce, diced tomato, cheese and sliced pickles, so you can get a taste of the cookout without grilling out,” the chain explains. I tried the pizza (for science) and the burger sauce is next-level—if I could keep a bottle of it in the fridge I would, it’s that good. Also, why have I never had pickles on pizza before? We’ve been sleeping on this topping. Here’s what fans need to know about this limited-time-only drop.

Cheesy Burger Pizza

The Cheesy Burger Pizza was a big hit last year, and this year looks to be the same—fans have been begging Papa Johns to bring the pizza back. “Omg I dream of the cheeseburger pizza and burger sauce like once a week,” one Redditor said back in March. “When it was available I ordered it so much it was lowkey a problem. I do not think I can go on in life if they do not bring that pizza back, like it was so insanely good. You know it’s good when someone with severe lactose intolerance can’t get enough of it. Boy was I sick but it was worth it. And I’d get sick 100 times again just to get one more slice of that heavenly pizza.”

Croissant Pizza

Papa Johns launched a new Croissant Pizza in June, a flaky, buttery pie the chain debuted in the UAE and set to hit other markets across the globe. “We explored the rise of croissant mashups in food culture – from the ‘cronut’ to the ‘crookie’ – and saw an opportunity to bring that same innovation to pizza,” said Chris Lyn-Sue, SVP Managing Director of International. “After a year in development, we’re proud to unite two beloved icons into one craveable, delicious product that brings something fresh and exciting to the QSR category.”

Shaq-a-Roni Forever

The fan-favorite Shaq-a-Roni pizza now has a permanent spot on the Papa Johns roster. “The Shaq-a-Roni isn’t just a pizza — it’s a slam dunk,” Shaquille O’Neal said. “I’m pumped that it’s now here to stay. It’s big, it’s delicious, and it brings people together — just like pizza should.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Cheddar Crust Pizza

Papa Johns also launched a new Cheddar Crust pizza earlier this year, a crispy, crunchy, cheesy option for those who want their pizza crust even more savory than standard. “Cheddar is a classic for a reason — it’s creamy, melty, and packed with flavour,” says Mark Gabrovic, Vice President of Culinary Innovation at Papa Johns. “We took that familiar favourite and baked it right onto the crust with our custom garlic seasoning. It’s a welcome addition that makes every bite even better.”

The Future’s Bright

Papa Johns CEO Todd Penegor says the brand is firmly focused on recovery and success. Total revenues of $531 million were down 7% for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 2023, but the chain is expanding and forging into new territory. “Our number one priority continues to be creating great experiences for our customers and team members in our restaurants – ensuring the restaurant economic model remains strong,” Penegor said. “We are confident that we have the right plan in place to deliver on our promise to be the best pizza makers in the business.”