7 Arby’s Menu Items That are “Top Picks” This Week

Arby’s is famous for its roast beef sandwiches (“we have the meats” indeed) but the fast-food chain also has many menu items diehard fans rave about. From seasonal sandwiches and sides to Mediterranean staples and deep-fried cheese, the restaurant offers a variety of foods customers love. So what’s hot right now? Here are seven Arby’s menu items on the “Top Picks” list this week.

Steak Nuggets

Arby’s Steak Nuggets are juicy, bite-sized morsels of smoked steak served with a side of Hickory BBQ dipping sauce. The Steak Nugget Bowl is another tasty option with the nuggets served on top of creamy white cheddar mac ‘n cheese with a sprinkling of crispy onions​. “Tasted like a good BBQ brisket and was pretty tender, not chewy,” one fan said.

Classic Beef ‘n Cheddar

Arby’s Classic Beef ‘n Cheddar is another fan-favorite menu pick this week. “The Arby’s Beef and Cheddar is the greatest fast food item of all time,” one superfan said. “I worked at Arby’s circa 1987 and the beef and cheddar was my favorite back then, and it still is today. That thing is so good. You can even get it on a different bun if you don’t like the onion bun, but I love it,” another raved.

Deep Fried Turkey Gobbler Sandwich

Just in time for the holidays, Arby’s new Deep Fried Turkey Gobbler Sandwich Meal is a big hit right now. Each sandwich contains a quarter pound of thick-sliced Deep Fried Turkey piled high with crispy onions, Swiss cheese, stuffing, cranberry spread & mayo on a toasted sub bun​.

Greek Gyro

The fan-favorite Greek Gyro is unsurprisingly on the Top Picks menu right now. “You don’t need to be Greek to enjoy Arby’s Greek gyro. You just need to like flame-seared, knife carved gyro meat, with crispy vegetables, creamy tzatziki sauce, and warm pita bread. You also need to be able to get to Arby’s,” the chain says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Mozzarella Sticks

Who doesn’t love stretchy, cheesy, melty Mozzarella Sticks that are battered and fried? “Yeah Arby’s is the best by far, until they forget the marinara! Happens 75% of the time,” one fan said (always check for the marinara!).

Steak Nugget Sandwich Meal

The Steak Nugget Sandwich Meal has earned its spot on Arby’s Top Picks. The sandwich is made with steak nuggets, melted Havarti cheese, crispy onions, tangy pickles, and mayo on a toasted bun​.

Curly Fries

Arby’s fans rave about the Curly Fries, also on the Top Picks list right now. ” Arby’s makes the best curly fries,” one fan said. “As a former employee of Arby’s I can honestly say these things are awesome when dipped in Horsey sauce,” another agreed.