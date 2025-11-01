Arby’s Thanksgiving Menu Returns With a Fan-Favorite Sandwich and New Dessert

Arby’s Thanksgiving-inspired menu is finally here and fans are excited. The sandwich chain is bringing fan-favorite seasonal items customers have been waiting for all year, plus a new delicious sweet treat and a Thanksgiving sandwich to truly beat all other Thanksgiving sandwiches. Available for a limited time only, here’s what customers have to look forward to this season.

Deep Fried Turkey Gobbler

The Deep Fried Turkey Gobbler should satisfy even the hungriest of diners. This behemoth of a sandwich is “piled high with a quarter pound of thick-sliced Deep Fried Turkey, crispy onions, melty Swiss cheese, savory stuffing, tangy cranberry spread, and mayo on a toasted sub bun,” Arby’s says. “I was shocked by how good this was!! So so tasty,” one customer said when the sandwich came out last year.

Deep Fried Turkey Club

Arby’s new Deep Fried Turkey Club is a “hearty quarter pound of thick-sliced Deep Fried Turkey, made from premium cuts, topped with crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, fresh tomato, lettuce, and creamy mayo, all served on a toasted sub bun,” the chain says. “I’m normally not a fan of Arby’s but this? Oh they nailed this. 4 years was too long, they should definitely make it a regular seasonal item,” one Redditor shared last season.

Apple Pie Shake

The new Apple Pie Shake is a “sweet new addition to the seasonal lineup, this shake blends apple pie flavor with baked green apples and warming spices, topped with whipped cream and a dusting of cinnamon sugar,” Arby’s says.

Steak Nuggets

Arby’s also launched Steak Nuggets earlier in October. “I can definitely appreciate a fast food chain trying something new. I feel like everything the last 10 years has been a copy and paste. Good or bad this is a step in the right direction and I’m going to try it for this reason alone,” one Redditor shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Loaded Italian Sandwich

The Loaded Italian Sandwich is another Arby’s hit that returned to menus in September for a limited time. “I had it and loved it. While I do think there should’ve been more meat or had it been a little bigger it would be a better deal, I would still get it again. Not bad when you have all the other good stuff at Arby’s to pair with it,” one fan said.