Arby’s Just Launched 2 New Steak Sandwiches

If you're craving a steak sandwich, then you might want to head to Arby's, which has just introduced new menu items too good to pass up. The beef-forward fast-food chain has added two cheesesteak sandwiches to its menu, according to Chew Boom, and while they're slightly different, they'll both tempt your tastebuds.

The Classic Cheesesteak delivers on what the name promises. It's made with steak, caramelized onions, American cheese, and fire-roasted red and green peppers, topped off with a creamy garlic aioli, and served on a toasted bun.

The Bacon Ranch Cheesesteak, on the other hand, takes the classic version and adds bacon before replacing the garlic aioli with parmesan peppercorn ranch. Both of the new cheesesteak sandwiches come on their own or as part of a meal that includes Crinkle fries and a drink.



While the nutritional info behind what you're eating might not be the first thing on your mind when you order from Arby's, be aware of the fact that these options contain quite a few calories. The Classic Cheesesteak has 646 calories alone while the meal bumps that up to 1,226 calories. As for the Bacon Ranch Cheesesteak, it contains 711 calories while the meal is 1,291 calories.

When Arby's decided to delve into beloved regional delights in 2017—including the Fire-Roasted Philly, Chicago-Style Beef Dip, and New York Reuben—Rob Lynch, the chain's chief marketing officer and brand president, said that "These iconic sandwiches will forever be connected to the cities they were created in, but that doesn't mean they can't be enjoyed in other cities big and small across the country."

These options are returning after Arby's found success in the past with its Prime Rib Cheesesteak, which includes onions and fire-roasted red and yellow peppers along with sliced prime rib steak and provolone cheese. Although you'll have to find out the cost of the two new sandwiches when you visit the restaurant, the Prime Rib version sold for $6.29 by itself or with a meal for $9.29.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

You can find the cheesesteak sandwiches at participating Arby's locations across the country while supplies last, but they'll only be on the menu for a limited time.