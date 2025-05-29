Arby’s Just Announced New Menu Item That “Has the Meats”

Arby’s just announced a new menu item that will have carnivores very happy: Steak Nuggets, a delicious new protein-packed treat currently being tested in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Tulsa, Oklahoma, Jacksonville and Orlando, Florida, and Green Bay, Wisconsin.

“Oh, so you’ve uncovered the juicy secret. Arby’s is testing Steak Nuggets in select locations! Guests are loving them, and we’re selling out fast,” the company tells Eat This, Not That!. “While we don’t have additional details to spill just yet, if you spot Steak Nuggets on the menu at your local Arby’s, don’t wait, grab them before they’re gone.”

The nuggets are made of chopped up prime rib and steak chunks, available in sandwiches or in portions of five or nine pieces, according to Ad Age. Instagram food influencer Markie_Devo says the steak bites are “juicy, bite-sized morsels of smoked steak served with a side of Hickory BBQ dipping sauce.” The Steak Nugget Sandwich is made of “juicy smoked steak nuggets with Havarti cheese, crispy onions, tangy pickles and Arby’s signature Horsey Sauce on a toasted bun,” and the Steak Nugget Bowl is made from “juicy smoked steak nuggets served on top of creamy white cheddar mac and cheese with a sprinkling of crispy onions.”

“Our intention is in keeping with having a high quality of meat and variety,” said Jeff Baker, Arby’s chief marketing officer. “This is a new interpretation of getting steak into people’s mouths and the format makes it versatile as a nugget, bowl or sandwich. It’s in test right now and the consumer reaction has been great and our team members are proud to serve it.”

Fans are responding positively to the new nuggets, sharing their opinions on social media. “I wish I was in an area where they’re testing. They look delicious,” one person commented on the Instagram post. “Steak nugget bowl sounds like next level comfort food! 🥩” another said. “I always loved Arby’s food since I worked there as a teen..but this steak nugg, I’ll def drive a hr away to order these,” a third commented.

Other fans are disappointed the new Steak Nuggets aren’t being tested in their town. “I want to try them so bad. They aren’t in my area though. Someone has to let me know if they’re good,” one Redditor said. “Steak finger nuggets would absolutely be a banger if it came with country gravy,” another suggested.

Arby’s is really leaning into delicious meat offerings lately, after launching two new BBQ sandwiches with AC Barbeque: The Quarter Pound Brisket Sandwich and Quarter Pound Pulled Pork Sandwich, plus two new sauces: Cedric’s Sweet Bussin Brown Sugar Sauce and Anthony’s Spicy Chipotle Smoke Sauce (Anthony Anderson and Cedric The Entertainer are founders of AC Barbeque).

The chain also had fun with Arby’s 13 Hour Drip Fit, a wearable BBQ bib that doubles as a “chic, fashion-forward, limited-edition outfit made entirely of napkins. Designed in partnership with cult-favorite food-fashion brand Chain, this red-striped button-down and shorts combo was engineered for one thing: protecting your clothes from serious barbecue sauce carnage, just in time for grilling season,” Arby’s says. Now you can get messy with your new BBQ sandwiches and still look cool!