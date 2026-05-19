7 Best Hot Fudge Sundaes at Chain Restaurants

These chain restaurants serve rich, over-the-top hot fudge sundaes.

Summer is almost here, which means that my children will expect to go out for ice cream multiple times a week. Sometimes they just want an ice cream cone, but others, only a huge hot fudge sundae will do. My favorite sundaes are those that can be shared by the whole family, served with multiple spoons for communal eating. Where can you get the biggest and most delicious sundaes, worth the extra calories? Here are the 7 best hot fudge sundaes.

Ghirardelli Soda Fountain

At Ghirardelli Soda Fountain, with locations at Disneyland, Santa Monica Pier, Hollywood, and more, guests feast on the World Famous Hot Fudge Sundae, “Vanilla Ice Cream with Hot Fudge, Whipped Cream, Diced Almonds, a Cherry, and one of our Milk Chocolate Caramel SQUARES,” the menu reads. While pricy and high in calories, it’s totally worth it. “I recommend the delectable World Famous Hot Fudge Sundae. It is absolutely value for money,” writes a TripAdvisor reviewer. “A little expensive but well worth it! Hot Fudge Sundae was delicious,” agrees another.

Dairy Queen

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The Hot Fudge Sundae has been a DQ classic for over 80 years, made with the chain’s trademark soft serve and topped with hot fudge. But the Peanut Buster Parfait is also a favorite, “a humble nod to the simple joys one can find in a well-crafted dessert,” they say. “This treat features the iconic union of hot fudge and peanuts paired with our world-famous soft serve, all layered together to create a tasty dessert that is as charming as it is delicious.” It has been on the menu since 1971.

Friendly’s

Head over to Friendly’s for a nostalgic sundae dessert. The Hunka Chunka PB Fudge is legendary, with many people trying to recreate it at home since many of the local joints have shut down. The OG comes with Friendly’s Hunka Chunka PB Fudge ice cream, peanut butter topping, and signature hot fudge!

The Cheesecake Factory

The Godiva Chocolate Brownie Sundae is a favorite at the chain. “Our own Fabulous Godiva® Chocolate Brownie, Vanilla Ice Cream, Hot Fudge, Whipped Cream and Toasted Almonds,” they write. “Best dessert,” someone commented on Instagram. “I know through personal experience that you need at least 3 people to eat all of this (my husband and I gave it our best shot but it wasn’t enough 🤣)” another writes.

Carmine’s

Carmine’s famous Titanic is massive and legendary, with a “jaw dropping combination of vanilla and chocolate ice cream,” and “served over our rich chocolate torte & piled high with fresh whipped cream, candied cinnamon pineapples, strawberries, bananas, chocolate syrup, hazelnuts, & wafer cookie swirls,” they wrote. “THE BEST,” an Instagrammer commented. “If you don’t have enough people to eat the Titanic, order it as the Tugboat. The Tugboat is a smaller version. Not on the menu.” Others agree. “Delicious omggggggg,” another says. “Had the titanic for hubbys 70th birthday dinner. Fabulous,” another chimes in.

BJ’s Restaurant

The Pizookie range of hot fudge sundaes is a favorite of BJ’s diners, especially the Chocolate Chunk Pizookie. It comes with a fresh-baked chocolate chip cookie and rich vanilla bean ice cream. “The real, original, classic ice cream cookie dessert that spawned a hundred knockoffs,” they wrote. “This combination of a warm, gooey chocolate chip cookie with cold, fresh vanilla bean ice cream is one of those desserts that you must experience to believe. Each Pizookie® is baked thick in a deep dish pizza pan so it’s crisp on the bottom, chewy on the edges and soft in the middle.”

Baskin-Robbins

The Dubai Chocolate Inspired Sundae at Baskin-Robbins is a new dessert that diners are loving. It comes with three scoops of Pistachio Chocolate Bar Ice Cream, layered with hot fudge and kadayif, topped with whipped cream, pistachio sauce, fudge drizzle, and kadayif.