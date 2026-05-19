5 Restaurant Chains With the Biggest Chicken Fried Steak

Fill up on these massive, crispy comfort food platters.

Whether for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, chicken fried steak is a versatile, filling meal made with simple ingredients and absolutely packed with flavor. This comfort food classic is made from a tenderized steak breaded and fried to golden perfection, and served with sides like eggs, mashed potatoes, gravy, bread… whatever you like. Rich and so flavorful, diners can’t get enough, and some restaurants have portions so generous leftovers are all but guaranteed. Here are five chains serving up big platters of delicious chicken fried steak.

Babe’s Chicken Dinner House

Diners at Babe’s Chicken Dinner House can enjoy huge plates of Chicken Fried Steak, served up family style with House Salad, Green Beans, Grandma’s Corn, Mashed Taters, Buttermilk Biscuits, and Cream Gravy. “You can get a small to-go box if you ordered Chicken fried steak,” one diner shared. “This was a game changer because I could not eat it all. I tried until I learned about that box. This meal was perfect. I have been craving southern down home cooking and this definitely hit the spot.”

Black Bear Diner

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Bigfoot Chicken Fried Steak at Black Bear Diner is a seriously impressive plate of food: Tender beef that’s been breaded, deep-fried, and smothered in country gravy, served with soup or salad, a cornbread muffin, and your choice of two sides. The Chicken Fried Steak breakfast is also a fan-favorite menu item. “I had one of the best chicken fried steak and eggs that I’ve had in a long time,” one diner said. “The steak was fork tender and the eggs were very fresh and were probably free range eggs because the yolks were darker than regular store bought eggs.”

Luby’s

Luby’s has been serving up delicious comfort food since 1947, so diners know they are in good hands. The Chicken Fried Steak combo comes with two signature sides and a roll for a hearty, delicious meal. “Chicken fried steak is to die for here—and the gravy could make cardboard edible,” one fan raved.

Village Inn

Come hungry for the Chicken Fried Steak at Village Inn: This meal is made with a half-pound of chicken fried steak smothered in savory country sausage gravy, served with mashed potatoes and gravy, and the choice of one side and a buttermilk biscuit. It doesn’t get any better.

Twin Peaks

The Chicken Fried Steak at Twin Peaks is hand battered and served with house made garlic mashed potatoes, jalapeño cream gravy, and sautéed green beans. This plate also comes with the option of chicken fried chicken instead of steak, but both are delicious. “Delicious food! I got the chicken fried chicken with white gravy, mashed potatoes, and broccoli. Everything tasted homemade,” one fan said.