5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Crispy Chicken Wraps

Skip the burgers and enjoy these crunchy, flavor-packed options instead.

Crispy chicken wraps are more popular than ever, with both fast-food chains and regular restaurants serving up some version of this delicious hand-held meal. Usually made with breaded fried chicken packed into a warm soft tortilla with cheese, lettuce, and mayo, chicken wraps are easy to adapt to taste and preference. If you want a crispy chicken wrap made with excellent ingredients, here are five chains to add to your list.

Red Robin

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Red Robin‘s Crispy Chicken Wrap is a nice alternative to the chain’s burgers and sandwiches. This wrap is made with crispy chicken strips, smoky bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing in a flour tortilla, served with one side. Diners who want something a little lighter can choose the Whiskey River® BBQ Chicken Wrap which contains grilled chicken.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings has a nice selection of sandwiches, burgers, and wraps on the menu along with the classic chicken wing options. The Classic Chicken Wrap is a delicious option made with boneless or pulled chicken, sauce or dry rub, cheddar-jack cheese, shredded lettuce, and tomatoes on a flour tortilla. There’s also a Buffalo Ranch Chicken Wrap for those who like a little more heat.

Zaxby’s

Zaxby’s just introduced limited time-only Giant Chicken Finger Wraps in three bold flavors: Chicken Bacon Ranch, Buffalo Blue, and Asian Zensation. Each wrap option features three hand-breaded Chicken Fingerz™ wrapped in a flour tortilla with mixed greens, carrots and red cabbage, and toasted to perfection.

California Chicken Cafe

The Chinese Wrap from California Chicken Cafe is a lighter, brighter option that still has a nice crunchy texture thanks to all the delicious veggies. This wrap contains chicken, Chinese noodles, carrots, greens, snap peas, mayo, and a side of Chinese dressing. The Vegan Crunch Wrap is another great option.

Friendly’s

The Crispy Chicken Wrap at Friendly’s is made with grilled or crispy chicken topped with lettuce, tomatoes and Honey Mustard, all wrapped up in a flour tortilla and served with golden fries. The Buffalo Chicken Wrap is another delicious wrap filled with crispy chicken tenders coated in Buffalo sauce and Bleu Cheese dressing in a flour tortilla with lettuce and tomatoes.