5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Mushroom Swiss Burgers

Upgrade your next meal with these juicy, umami-packed options.

Mushrooms are perfect for adding extra heartiness to a burger without making it too heavy (especially sauteed portobello, which has the perfect texture to complement the grilled burger patty). This delicious umami-packed option isn’t as common as say, a bacon cheeseburger, but some restaurants make variations so good you will order them every time. Here are five restaurant chains with excellent mushroom swiss burgers you need to try right now.

Hardee’s

Hardee’s Double Mushroom & Swiss is an excellent choice, made with two quarter pound 100% Angus beef patties topped with melted Swiss and finished with mushroom sauce, all served on a perfectly toasted Brioche style bun. “Hardees has the best Mushroom Swiss in the world!” one fan raved.

Culver’s

Culver’s Mushroom & Swiss is easily one of the best burgers you can get, period. This tasty option is made with a beef patty, white button mushrooms sautéed in butter, salt, pepper, parsley and a touch of garlic, and Wisconsin Swiss cheese on a lightly buttered toasted bun. “So underrated in fact, I think I’m gonna get in the car and head to Culver’s for one right now,” one diner said.

Applebee’s

Applebee’s Bourbon Street Mushroom Swiss Burger is a hearty burger served with classic fries. This burger is packed with bold flavors: Made with an juicy all-beef patty jazzed up with Cajun spices, topped with two slices of Swiss cheese, sautéed onions & mushrooms, black pepper sauce and our house-made garlic mayo on a brioche bun.

Chili’s

Chili’s burgers are exceptionally good value for money, and the Mushroom Swiss Burger is no exception. This juicy burger is made with sauteed onions, mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo; and served with french fries. The Veggie Santa Fe Burger is also a great choice for veggie-lovers.

Buffalo Wild Wings

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Buffalo Wild Wings is known for delicious wings, but the chain also has some impressive burgers, including the Mushroom Swiss Burger. This burger is made with two hand-smashed patties, sautéed mushrooms, swiss cheese, parmesan garlic sauce, grilled onions, mayo, honey mustard on a challah bun, served with natural-cut french fries. The Southwestern Black Bean Burger is another option vegetarians will love.