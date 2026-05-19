5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Lobster Bisque

Warm up with the creamiest, most flavorful bowls of soup from these top spots.

Good lobster bisque is one of the most decadent yet soothing dishes you can enjoy, not just during winter when comfort food is a must-have but year-round. This creamy soup is packed with umami-laden lobster, cream, butter, white wine, sherry, and lobster/crab shells for a simple dish that is packed with unbelievable flavor. Obviously the ideal place to enjoy warm lobster bisque is the North Shore on a raw grey day with a brisk Atlantic breeze stinging your cheeks, but diners outside the Northwest rely on excellent chain restaurants to get their fix. Here are five chains with absolutely delicious lobster bisque.

Cousins Maine Lobster

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Cousins Maine Lobster is known for delicious Maine and Connecticut-style lobster rolls, but the chain also has excellent Lobster Bisque and New England Clam Chowder. “Our soups come in cup and bowl sizes, and are great on their own or as an add-on to a meal. Both our soups are gluten-free!” the chain says. The Lobster Tail & Tots is also a decadent treat: A 4-5oz. lobster tail in shell, served with drawn butter and a side of tater tots.

Legal Sea Foods

The Lobster Bisque at Legal Sea Foods is a rich, creamy soup with lobster meat garnish and cream sherry. The restaurant also serves up an award-winning Clam Chowder. “The made from scratch lobster bisque and New England Clam Chowder were the best we’ve ever had,” one diner said.

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille has developed a reputation as one of the most consistently excellent steakhouses in the business, with top-quality food, apps, and drinks. Aside from outstanding steaks, the chain serves up a Lobster Bisque described as its most popular soup, and for good reason: This rich soup is made with lightly sautéed North Atlantic lobster and finished tableside with a splash of sherry for a truly sumptuous treat.

Luke’s Lobster

Diners at Luke’s Lobster love the lobster, shrimp, and crab rolls, and of course the deliciously rich Lobster Bisque. This soup is made from pureed lobster, cream, sweet potato, and onion for a velvety base, and finished with chunks of sweet lobster knuckle and claw meat. The chain even ships this bisque out frozen across the country, so everyone gets to enjoy it!

Eddie V’s

The Maine Lobster Bisque at Eddie V’s is a creamy, rich soup made with cognac, a warm brioche crouton, crème fraîche, and Maine lobster. The Maine Lobster Tacos are also a must-have menu item, made with two housemade tortillas packed with Maine lobster, corn pico de gallo, sliced avocado, cotija cheese, remoulade, and topped with lime. “The crab cakes are on automatic re-order for us, as is the lobster bisque with its generous serving of lobster over which the rich bisque is hand-poured,” one diner shared.