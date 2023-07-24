7 Best At-Home Exercises for Women to Tone & Sculpt

Real talk: Going to the gym can feel like a chore and a half. Rounding up your gym bag items, changing into your leggings and sports bra, filling your water bottle, and actually commuting to the gym (then commuting back home) is a real time killer. At-home workouts can be just as productive—so long as you choose the right ones—and you won't be wasting any extra precious time. In fact, if you work from home, you can squeeze in a sweat session during your lunch break. And if you go into the office, early morning exercise or a post-work workout are here to slay. We spoke with Roberto Pineiro, CPT, Blink Fitness, who shares seven of the best at-home exercises for women to get toned and sculpted.

"These sets of exercises will work out the entire body," Pineiro explains. "They speed up the fat-burning process, build up endurance, and develop strength. HIIT is perfect for those who don't have time to head to the gym and get a full workout. All you need is your body and space to perform these exercises. 'HIIT' stands for high-intensity interval training. Benefits of the combination of these exercises push the body to use all the major muscles in your body, promoting strength, endurance, and fat loss."

Getting into shape and building your dream body has never been easier! If you're looking to give your home fitness routine an update, keep reading to learn all about Pineiro's seven best at-home exercises for women to get toned and sculpted. And when you're finished, don't miss out on the 7 Strength Exercises for Women To Melt Hanging Belly Fat After 30.

1 Pushups

Start pushups by assuming a high plank with your hands below your shoulders and your legs extended behind you. Your body should form a straight line—keep your lower back from caving in. Bend at the elbows to lower your body toward the ground, then press yourself back up to the start position. Complete three sets of 12 reps, resting for 30 seconds.

2 Burpees

For burpees, stand tall and place your feet shoulder-width apart. Engage your core as you lower into a high plank, planting both hands on the ground below your shoulders and extending your legs behind you. Lower your chest toward the floor to do a pushup. As you press yourself back up, jump your feet up to your hands. Explosively jump up as you bring your arms overhead. Complete three sets of 15 reps, resting for 30 seconds.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

3 Mountain Climbers

For mountain climbers, assume a high plank by placing your hands shoulder-width apart and rolling into the balls of your feet. Your body should form a straight line. Quickly bring one knee up to your chest before extending it back behind you. Repeat the same motion with your other leg, and alternate sides as if you're running in place. Complete three sets of 45 seconds, resting for 30 seconds.

4 Air Skips

It's time to skip in place. Jump up as you bring your left arm and right knee up, and quickly switch to lifting your right arm and left knee. Continue to alternate. Complete three sets of one minute, resting for 30 seconds.

5 Squats

For squats, place your feet shoulder-width apart. Lengthen your arms ahead of you, place your hands on your hips, or clasp your hands in front of your chest. Bend your knees, and press your hips back as you descend into a squat until your thighs are parallel to the floor. Push through your feet in order to come back up. Complete three sets of 12 reps, resting for 30 seconds.

6 Reverse Lunges

For reverse lunges, take a stride back with your left foot, and lower into a lunge. Press yourself back up, and bring your leg back to the start position. Go through the same movement by bringing your right foot back. Continue to alternate. Complete three sets of 12 reps, resting for 30 seconds.

7 Planks

Last but not least, this roundup of the best at-home exercises for women to get toned wraps up with planks. Start in a high plank with your hands below your shoulders and your legs out straight behind you. Lower to your forearms. Maintain a tight core as you hold this position. Complete three sets until failure.