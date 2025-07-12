This 6-Minute Ab Routine Burns Fat All Day After 40

Let’s be honest: One of the most challenging parts of exercising is finding time in your busy day to do it. We’re here with a simple solution when it comes to ab day. Luke Jones, certified personal trainer at HERO Movement, shares a speedy six-minute ab workout that really works. In fact, you’ll feel the burn all day long.

If you’re suspicious of a six-minute routine, relax.

“It’s less about intensity, and more about the right kind of stimulus,” Luke tells us. “Short sessions can help reawaken the core—not just the surface muscles, but the deeper ones tied to breathing, posture, and movement. When that system is switched on and connected, the effects carry through the rest of your day. It’s a subtle kind of strength and awareness that sticks with you—especially when done consistently.”

Consistency with these sessions will help you sculpt a more functional core that promotes better breathing, control, and overall positioning. You may even begin to notice decreased pelvic floor and lower back tension.

“It’s not about chasing soreness—it’s about creating the kind of subtle strength and poise that carries over into everything else,” Luke says.

Are you ready to get those abs into shape? All you need is six minutes—so let’s get started! Begin with 30 seconds of work, 30 seconds of rest. Luke says that provides sufficient time to get a solid workout session in without rushing.

“As you adapt, you can increase the work time or add rounds—but even one pass can be enough to shift how you move and feel,” he adds.

When you increase your work time, you’ll be up to six minutes out of your day for ab training.

Rib-Expanding Hip Hinges

Stand tall, placing your feet hip-distance apart, hands on your ribcage. Press your hips back, maintaining an elongated spine. Breathe in, expanding your ribs. Return to the standing position as you completely exhale.

Side Plank

Sit on the floor on your left hip, left hand planted under your shoulder, legs extended, and feet stacked. Rise up to a side plank, lifting your right arm toward the ceiling and pressing your bottom pinkie toe into the ground. Hold the plank. Repeat on the other side.

Dead Bug

Lie flat on your back with your arms extended toward the ceiling and knees in a tabletop position. Press your back into the floor and engage your core as you lower one arm and the opposite leg. Repeat on the other side and continue to alternate.

Coiling Rotations

From a kneeling or standing position, rotate smoothly through your ribs to one side, allowing your spine to coil just a bit. Return through the center and repeat on the opposite side.

Ab Wheel Rollouts or Slider Reaches