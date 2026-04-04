5 Chain Restaurants Serving Award-Winning Baby Back Ribs

These chain restaurants earned awards for their delicious baby back ribs.

Not to brag, but I’m a bit of a rib connoisseur. Roadside BBQ stands, high-end restaurants, chain restaurants, you name it I’ve probably tried their ribs. It’s one of my favorite dishes! Some racks of ribs have even won awards for their ribs, gaining the attention of BBQ lovers, being recognized for their finger licking, fall-off-the-bone ribs.

Famous Dave’s

Famous Dave’s has secured multiple awards for their barbecue, winning over BBQ lovers. “In 2011, we were beyond thrilled to be awarded ‘Best Ribs in America’ at the People’s Choice Awards. It’s a testament to our hard-working Traveling Rib Team and the amazing work they do. These competitions are tough, so to win one is an incredible achievement,” their website says. “Any pitmaster will know the value of having perfect cooked ribs in their arsenal.”

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse has some of the best barbecue ribs from a chain restaurant and was recognized as the top contender at the Southern New England Taste of the Region Competition. “Among 17 participating restaurants, Texas Roadhouse was judged the blue-ribbon winner, mainly on the strength of its smoky, tender pork ribs. The Dartmouth restaurant also offered jalapeno poppers and chicken wings.”

Tony Roma’s

Tony Roma’s won over diners by securing the title of best ribs. Back in the 1980s, “Tony Roma’s won “Best Ribs in America” in a national rib-eating contest, judged by an international panel, in Cleveland, Ohio. Going forward, Tony Roma’s would win this award many more times,” according to their website.

Longhorn Steakhouse

Longhorn Steakhouse might not hold national titles, but they are consistently given shout outs on social media, winning the popularity contest when it comes to delicious ribs. “Eating The BEST Ribs at Longhorn Steakhouse!” YouTube creators said. “We have to say that they are fast, the food is good, and the ribs were stinkin’ good! Honestly the best chain restaurant ribs we have had yet. They were completely fall off the bone and the bbq sauce was good. They also give you an extra side of the bbq sauce,” the creator said on a video about the ribs at Longhorn Steakhouse.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Smokey Bones

Over time, Smokey Bones has secured awards along the way, like first place in the ribs category during the Florida BBQ Competition. Recognized for their ribs among other competitors was “Smokey Bones BBQ & Sports Bar team,” Darden Restaurants reports. “Who were the big winners with five trophies, including three first place awards. Their crowning moment was winning first place in “ribs” since ribs are a signature item at all three Smokey Bones locations. The team also placed first in “showmanship,” third in “whole hog” and seventh in “pork shoulder.”