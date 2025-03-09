A&W's New Ice Cream Sundae Soda Is Blowing Fans' Minds

It's official—A&W is launching one of its most hyped sodas later this year and fans are excited. Keurig Dr Pepper confirmed the A&W Ice Cream Sundae will hit supermarket shelves in August 2025, combining the classic flavors of A&W Root Beer with the decadent richness of an ice cream sundae. "A&W Ice cream Sundae offers a nostalgic treat, inspired by the combined flavors of sweet vanilla ice cream with the rich indulgence of fudge flavor," the company said. "Available in both regular and zero sugar options, it comes in 12 oz 12-packs and will be offered for a limited time starting in August."

Assuming the new flavor will be the runaway hit everyone is expecting, there's hope Keurig Dr Pepper will add the Ice Cream Sundae to its permanent line up, as Coca-Cola just did with Sprite Chill. "If this is as good as it sounds I'm gonna need it by the gallon!" posted the Snackolator Instagram account. Here are some other new flavors making waves amongst soda fans.

Sprite Chill

Sprite Chill was intended for a limited-time offering from Coca-Cola, but sales were so high the soda was just added to the permanent roster. "We not only achieved business results, but put something out in the market that consumers really, really responded to," brand director Kate Schaufelberger said about the stunning sales and marketing campaign. Some Sprite fans even said they preferred the new Chill to the OG Sprite.

Dr Pepper Blackberry

Dr Pepper launched its new Blackberry and Blackberry Zero Sugar in February (I loved it) and fans are already obsessed. "I love the new blackberry flavor. It is the only Dr Pepper product I will be getting now," one Redditor said. "Just got a pack. I think it's better than regular Dr. Pepper," another agreed.

What Happens to Your Body When You Drink Soda Every Day

Spindrift Sodas

Sparkling water wizards Spindrift just released a line of delicious soda flavors (I reviewed all five here), which is already proving a big hit with fans. "My local grocery store had them already so I've tried the strawberry one so far. I really liked it! Felt like a normal Spindrift but more fruity, and the vanilla flavor is really nice," one Redditor shared. "Reporting back that the orange one was INCREDIBLE, excited to try more. My Safeway in California has them," another raved.

Slice Cola Is Back

Cult classic 80s soda Slice returned to shelves this January after being acquired by Suja Life. The new, improved formula comes in delicious flavors including Orange, Lemon Lime, Classic Cola, and Grapefruit Spritz, and is available at Costco, Albertson's, and select HEBs across the country. "We're thrilled to usher in a new era for Slice, bringing this beloved brand back with a modern and exciting twist," said Maria Stipp, CEO of Suja Life.

Coca-Cola Orange Cream

Coca-Cola dropped the Coca‑Cola Orange Cream and Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar Orange Cream in February, "thanks to growing demand among Millennials and Gen Z-ers for fun, unexpected tastes and sensory experiences," the company says. "Tastes just like the original Orange & Vanilla, which is exactly what I was hoping for! I love it and the original version of the drink," one Redditor said. "10/10… I want them to make it forever!" another raved.