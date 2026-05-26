3 Best Burger Blends for Grilling, According to Experts

Improve your summer cookouts with these expert-approved meat combinations.

If you’re planning to fire up the grill this summer and really want to wow friends and family with excellent burgers, knowing the perfect blend is key for delivering burgers that are not just good, but unbelievable. The right combination of fat/lean meat, but the cut of meat itself and how it’s handled, can result in a cookout burger that tastes a thousand times better than any gourmet restaurant offering: Here are three of the best burger blends for grilling, according to experts.

Chuck & Short Rib Ground Beef Combo

Chuck & Short Rib Ground Beef is the ultimate combo for delicious burgers every time, with roughly 20%-25% fat depending on the brand. “The higher fat ratio results in a more flavorful burger with the ideal balance of richness and juiciness. It’s a reliable go-to for grilling, searing, or smashing, with bold, beefy flavor in every bite,” say the experts at Flannery Beef (warning, if you buy their burger mix you will be spoiled for anything else).

Grind Your Own Beef

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Grinding your own beef can result in a blend perfectly adapted to your own taste. “Grinding your own beef lets you control the flavor and texture of your burgers. You can mix different cuts, like beef rib eye steak boneless and beef sirloin, for a custom blend,” say the experts at Frank’s Butcher Shop. “This is how you get a burger that’s truly your own.”

Gordon Ramsay’s Perfect Ratio

Gordon Ramsay says the perfect burger has a 70/20/10 ratio. “70% chuck steak, 20% short rib, and 10% fat, freshly ground” the chef says in a YouTube short. He then recommends seasoning the burger mix with garlic powder, onion powder, salt, freshly-cracked pepper, and lightly dusting with chili flakes. Chef Ramsay also adds an egg yolk to the mix!

Technique Is Everything

Don’t overwork the patties! “Overworking ground beef makes burgers dense and tough,” says Corporate Chef Michael Ollier from Certified Angus Beef. “Handle the meat lightly, form cold patties just until they hold together and press a slight dimple into the center with your thumb. This keeps burgers from puffing up into meatballs on the grill and helps them cook evenly.”