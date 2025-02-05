Dr Pepper Just Launched a Brand-New Flavor I Went Nuts For

Dr Pepper just launched a brand-new permanent flavor and fans are already raving about how tasty it is (I can confirm, it's ridiculously good). Meet the new Blackberry (and Blackberry Zero Sugar) Dr Pepper, a refreshing, delicious concoction made of traditional Dr Pepper mixed with a sweet, lively blackberry flavor.

"Dr Pepper Blackberry combines the unique, bold taste of Dr Pepper and the mouthwatering sweetness of blackberry flavor into a one-of-a-kind delicious treat. Building on a legacy of flavor innovation, Dr Pepper Blackberry permanently joins a portfolio of fan favorites like Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream, and Dr Pepper Cherry," the company says.

Fans lucky enough to get their hands on the drink early are loving it. "I can immediately taste the blackberry," one Redditor posted. "It's tart, but smooth. It blends with the Dr. Pepper exceptionally. I'd say the flavor is about 60% blackberry, 40% Dr. Pepper. That being said, it's not overpowering, and isn't too sweet. Putting down my glass, the blackberry lingers. The mouthfeel is immaculate. Each sip leaves me satisfied, but wanting more. When I take another drink, it meshes with the tart aftertaste. It's refreshing. It's tasty… I hope it stays as a permanent flavor." Another commenter said the drink sounded "deliciously alluring" just from that description alone.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Dr Pepper and Sprite's New Flavor Combos Have Fans Flocking to Sonic: 'These Sound So Good'

Other customers were desperately trying to find the Blackberry flavors in local stores. "I work at Walmart so I was lucky to see when it came in and they only brought TWO cases of it. I was lucky to get one of them, I'm so excited to try it!" one Redditor said. "Bought it today, though I almost walked right past it. What caught my eye or well ear was the employees at the Walmart I went to talking about it. I think it tastes pretty good. You can really taste the blackberry, but it still has that Dr. Pepper aftertaste," another commented.

According to the company, the new Blackberry Dr Pepper will be available across retailers nationwide in 12 oz. 12-packs. For a limited time, both varieties will be available in 20 oz. bottles (Dr Pepper Blackberry Zero Sugar will only be available in this format for the next two months, so stock up).

My personal opinion, as a big fan of the original Dr Pepper, is that both the regular and zero sugar Blackberry flavors are delicious. As someone who cannot stand overly-sweet drinks, the regular Blackberry has a lovely fresh taste, nice crispy bubbles, and feels like a genuine treat—especially because soda is a rare sight in my home. The Zero Sugar doesn't have the unpleasant lingering aftertaste some artificial sweeteners give, and gives a nice boost of energy thanks to the caffeine. Soda lovers will go nuts about this flavor, and deservedly so.