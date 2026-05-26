These grocery store sausages are shopper favorites for summer grilling.

What is better than a regular sausage? One that is hot off the grill! One of the signature tastes of summer, a grilled sausage smothered with grilled onions, sauerkraut, and condiments, brings me back to my youth and never gets old. It is also a seriously inexpensive meal to serve a crowd if you are having a BBQ. What are the best sausages at the grocery store? Here are the 5 best grocery store sausages for the grill.

Johnsonville

Johnsonville Brats are a classic. Some grillers also love the Johnsonville Polish Kielbasa Rope with its smoky classic pork flavor. “This Polish Kielbasa is seasoned just right! It tasted nice and fresh,” writes a Target shopper. “Best Keilbasa money can buy! I started buying this sausage years ago and fell in love with it on first bite. It is definitely the best Polish sausage on the market and I will buy no other,” adds another.

Teton Waters Ranch

Teton Waters Ranch Sausages are a delicious Costco favorite: 100% grass-fed beef sausages with no fillers. They are such esteemed sausages that they are considered a Whole-30-approved protein at 10 grams a link. “WIN WIN! Probably the healtiest best tasting Polish Sausage I have ever eaten. Everyone I have served these to love them,” writes a Costco shopper.

Aidells

Aidells Sausages, popular at Costco and Target, are gourmet sausages crafted with all-natural meat and spices. “This sausage is THE BEST!” writes a Target shopper. “This sausage is always a staple in my fridge because of it’s fresh ingredients. Tastes authentic and goes great in lots of dishes. I like to chop it up and add it to a can of lentil soup to add some bulk for a quick nutritious meal,” another writes about the Andouille sausage.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Hillshire Farm

Hillshire Farm Polska Kielbasa Smoked Sausage Rope is another mainstream favorite for the grill, made from savory hardwood-smoked pork, turkey, and beef. “The taste is salty but in the best way. You can eat this for breakfast with eggs, lunch in a hotdog bun, or even dinner with some onions and a side salad. It initially has a taste of a hotdog but the aftertaste is rich and smokey. A family favorite!” writes a Target shopper. “Very much worth the money. It’s very versatile with how to cook it and what to put it with. Whether its grilled by itself or cut up in a rice dinner,” adds another.

Niman Ranch

Niman Ranch Sausages is one of my go-to brands for everything from ham and hot dogs to sausages. Their products are crafted from humanely raised pork, with no fillers or nitrates, and everything is always delicious. The Bratwurst is made with pork, water, salt, honey, onion powder, marjoram, nutmeg, black pepper, celery powder, ginger, lemon juice extract, and lemon rind and is perfect for throwing on the grill.