7 Best Frozen Comfort Food Meals, According to Chefs

Chefs share the best frozen comfort food meals for easy, satisfying dinners.

Sometimes you just want a good comfort meal and don’t feel like cooking or going out. That’s where frozen comfort food meals come in. From creamy mac and cheese to hearty meatloaf and classic pasta dishes, the freezer aisle is packed with convenient options that can satisfy cravings in minutes. But not all frozen meals deliver the flavor and texture you’re hoping for. To find the best ones worth stocking up on, Eat This, Not That! asked chefs to share the frozen comfort food meals they actually recommend. Here are the top six picks.

Dolly Parton Fried Chicken Mac & Cheese

Dolly Parton goes big with everything she does, including her new frozen food line, which launched nationwide in 2025. You know if it’s coming from the icon, it’s going to be good, and the Dolly Parton Fried Chicken Mac & Cheese is irresistible, according to Brittany Wolfe, Conagra’s senior development chef. “What I love about Dolly’s fried chicken Mac n’ cheese is that it combines two of my favorite foods – fried chicken and Mac n cheese – into one meal,” she says. “The cheese sauce is ultra creamy, and the buttermilk adds a nice tang that amplifies the cheesiness.” Chef Brittany adds, “The fried chicken pieces are juicy and boldly seasoned with Southern spices. In a world full of Mac n cheese, this one really stands apart.”

Dolly Parton Homestyle Meatloaf

The Dolly Parton Homestyle Meatloaf is another go-to for Chef Brittany. “The meatloaf is tender and flavorful, and I love to dip the roasted potatoes into the tomato glaze on top of the meatloaf,” she explains. “But my favorite part of this meal is the side of cornbread casserole – the spoonable, almost custard-like texture with a subtle tang from sour cream and pops of sweetness from the corn is so incredibly satisfying.” She adds, “This meal feels like a weeknight dinner at grandmas in the best possible way.”

Saffron Road Chicken Tikka Masala

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The Saffron Road Chicken Tikka Masala delivers a surprisingly rich, restaurant-style curry for a frozen meal, with a creamy tomato sauce and well-spiced chicken that still tastes balanced rather than overly heavy or bland. “Saffron Road makes very flavorful frozen products, including this Chicken Tikka Masala,” says Abbie Gellman, MS, RD, CDN, Owner of Chef Abbie Gellman and the Director of Culinary Medicine and Teaching Kitchen at SBH Health System. It’s very satisfying, with a good amount of protein, and the chicken actually tastes like chicken and retains its texture. The sauce is rich and creamy and the rice remains fluffy.”

Rao’s Meat Lasagna

Rao’s Meat Lasagna tastes much closer to a homemade lasagna than most frozen versions, with a rich tomato sauce, layered pasta, and a generous amount of meat and cheese. It’s also known for high-quality ingredients and a more balanced, less-sweet sauce, which gives it a more authentic Italian-American flavor. “This lasagna holds its structure well when cooked, is flavorful, and satisfying,” says Chef Abbie. “If you want frozen Italian food, Rao’s is always a top choice.”

Amy’s Vegetable Lasagna

For a nice vegetarian option, Amy’s Vegetable Lasagna is a must-try, according to Dennis Littley, Chef and Recipe Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. “Layered with tender pasta, vegetables, and a well-seasoned tomato sauce, this lasagna is hearty without being heavy,” he says. “It’s a satisfying meatless option that doesn’t sacrifice flavor, making it a reliable go-to for a comforting dinner.”

Stouffer’s Salisbury Steaks

Stouffer’s Salisbury Steaks are the ultimate comfort food that’s consistent, affordable, and easy to heat up. “This is classic comfort food at its finest, with tender beef patties smothered in a savory brown gravy that feels nostalgic in all the right ways,” Chef Dennis explains. ” It’s rich, filling, and dependable—exactly what you want when you’re craving a no-fuss, stick-to-your-ribs dinner.”

Amy’s Mole Enchilada

For a tasty frozen meal without junk ingredients, Amy’s Mole Enchilada is a flavorful, mildly sweet and savory mole sauce with a more “homemade” feel than many frozen Mexican-inspired meals. “Amy’s really shines here by featuring mole, a sauce you don’t often see done well in frozen meals,” says Chef Dennis. “It’s deep, slightly smoky, and complex, bringing an authentic touch that elevates this enchilada beyond the usual freezer fare.”